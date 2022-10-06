$500K Classic American Sailing Yacht Is a Powerhouse, Cruised Around the World Three Times

If you’re one the boating enthusiasts who believe that “they don’t make them like that anymore,” you’ll definitely be impressed by this old boy. A true classic, this American has proven its worth and is still ready for new adventures under the right ownership.
You either love or hate classic yachts, there’s no in-between. If the thought of having no swimming pool or sauna disappoints you, and wooden interiors seem heavy and outdated, then Firebird is not for you. But if you appreciate craftsmanship, and feel that sailing onboard an experienced vessel is unlike anything else in this world, then you should take a closer look at this classic.
Firebird was born for greatness. At the time of its launch, in 1968, it became the largest aluminum sailboat in the world. The 85-footer (26 meters) wouldn’t stand out by today’s standards, but it turned heads in the ‘70s. Built by the acclaimed Palmer Johnson shipyard in Wisconsin, at Sturgeon Bay, Firebird would eventually go on to complete three world circumnavigations – an impressive achievement for a yacht this size.
No great classic could stay the same without proper investments in its maintenance. An extensive refit program of around $1 million spruced up its interior in 2015. The modernized yacht boasts a main salon with two seating areas that can also provide extra accommodation, so that nine guests can stay onboard overnight. One of the best areas on board is the leisure cockpit, fitted with wrap-around seating, where guests can admire the view and relax.
The main deck, with awnings strategically placed to provide shade, is another perfect spot for chilling and taking in the great views – lounge chairs, a hammock, and a generous dining table are ready to welcome guests.
Comfortably cruising at 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.22 kph) the Firebird also comes with a reliable tender powered by a Yamaha outboard.
More details are available at Virgin Islands Broker, where this classic sailboat is listed for $499,000.
