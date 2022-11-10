Tick-Tock! 1968 Chevy Camaro Z28 With Racing History and Matching Livery Could Be Yours

Even though Chevrolet built 235,000 units of the 1968 Camaro, the American classic is still a rare bird by today’s standards. Out of the total production, 159,000 units were base models, 41,000 units were RS’, and the gem of the pack, the Z28, accounted for 8,000 of the total production.
Seeing the 1968 Z28 Camaro in immaculate condition is bound to provoke a lot of emotion, especially for car enthusiasts conversant with its muscle heritage. But the Z28 you see here holds a little more history than its manufacturer-given rights.
It not only takes credit for being a show car but boasts an extensive race history in the SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) Trans-American Championship and NASCAR Grand Touring series between 1969 and 1970. It also raced in Daytona, Mid-Ohio, and Lime Rock events.
The 1969 Trans-Am series was the fourth season of the SCCA Trans-AM series open to over 2-liter and under 2-liter classes of the SCCA sedan category cars.
The races took between two and a half to three hours. Chevrolet enjoyed the spoils of the Over 2-liter Under 2-liter Manufacturer’s titles that year – thanks to six wins by Mark Donohue, aka “Captain Nice” or “Dark Monohue.”
This Trans-Am race car returned to its 1969 livery after a restoration in 2008 and subsequently enrolled in the SCCA Vintage and Historic Trans-AM events.
"The owner was Norm Daniels, pretty famous name in the north west. He owned all the GI Joes stores and was the sponsor for the Indy car races in Portland for many years. It was a great lose losing him last year, great friend and Motorsports advocate and car passionate. We are selling for the estate," the seller said on the comments section.
Under the hood, it packs a 408 cu-in V8 paired to a four-speed manual transmission. Part of the mods includes a Holley carburetor, Brodix cylinder heads and intake manifold, Fuel Safe fuel cell, Hurst Shifter, and full roll-cage.
Below are American Racing 15-inch wheels, Wilwood front brakes, and QA1 double adjustable shocks.
The Trans-Am race car is listed on Bring a Trailer with bids currently at $48,000. It goes under the hammer in a couple of hours and will be offered on dealer consignment in Portland, Oregon with an SCCA logbook, historical pictures and literature, and a bill of sale.
