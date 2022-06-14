Hot Wheels Spider-Man Series Depicts Both Heroes and Villains, Five Cars Are Included

Life as a Hot Wheels collector can be quite good sometimes. Yesterday I walked into a small store and managed to find not one, but three Treasure Hunt vehicles. The Duck N'Roll might not be the coolest TH to ever grace the market, but it has a certain appeal, nonetheless. So even if you haven't had luck finding new cars lately, don't lose hope. New cases and series are coming out each month, so it's just a matter of time until they become available.
Speaking of new cases and series, Spider-Man fans will be particularly happy to see this one. This isn't the first time Mattel is launching a series dedicated to people with a strong "Spidey Sense". In 2014, a set of eight Hot Wheels cars was released, focused on different stories and, of course, characters.
Another collection made its way onto the market in 2015. The Ultimate Spider-Man Series of that year was made up of a total of 10 fantasy cars. An additional 5-pack was available for sale in 2017.
Even Venom was featured in his series in 2020, and it was good to see Mattel using three real-life replica cars in that set. Spider-Man has been around for 60 years now, and we're bound to see more of him in the years to come.
Until then, let's have a look at the five cars included in the latest series. The art on the cards looks great, and you might want to check out the all-so-popular methods of releasing the cars without destroying the packaging in the process.
Dodge Charger Stock Car card. This casting has been around since 2005, but it has been updated in 2019. Larry Wood is the original designer of this 1/64 scale replica, and we've seen 16 different iterations of it so far.
You can't have the Yin without the Yang, and so Venom also gets his spotlight in the series. Going for the Sandblaster fantasy car was a rather fitting choice, as this is perhaps the most aggressive-looking vehicle in the set.
Introduced in 2010, it drew inspiration from the Ford F-150 SVT Raptor. This is the 23rd different variation of the model, which just goes to show how popular it has been this past few years.
The third vehicle featured in the series is the Circle Tracker. This happens to be a futuristic stock car designed by Jun Imai.
Even with the Spider-Girl graphics on the sides, this casting might be appealing to non-fantasy collectors as well. You don't have to be a Spider-Man connoisseur to know that Green Goblin was one of his biggest rivals.
Green Goblin with William Dafoe, the actor who portrayed the supervillain in the early 2000s Spider-Man trilogy. The 'Tooned 1969 Camaro Z28 has been around for longer than all the other vehicles in this series. It was first released in 2004, but Mattel decided it was time for an upgrade in 2016 when the casting was retooled entirely.
Vehicle number five in this series pays homage to the Ghost-Spider, and the 1967 Chevy C10 looks just right in Tyrian Purple.
What makes this casting even more special is that it was Ryu Asada's first project as an official member of the Hot Wheels design team.
