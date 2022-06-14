Hot Wheels Spider-Man Series Depicts Both Heroes and Villains, Five Cars Are Included

Life as a Hot Wheels collector can be quite good sometimes. Yesterday I walked into a small store and managed to find not one, but three Treasure Hunt vehicles. The Duck N'Roll might not be the coolest TH to ever grace the market, but it has a certain appeal, nonetheless. So even if you haven't had luck finding new cars lately, don't lose hope. New cases and series are coming out each month, so it's just a matter of time until they become available.

21 photos