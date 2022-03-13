Numbers Matching Engine but Not All Original 1969 Camaro Ready To Rock Your Bank Account

Usually, a 1969 Camaro Z28 with a numbers-matching engine and transmission is not only hard to find but also expensive to have, so this mix of original heart and replacement tranny might be a more affordable choice.
The first Camaro's generation was in its final year and received a mild facelift. At the front, the most distinctive part that was changed was the new V-shaped grille. Apart from these, the cowl induction hood was part of the Z/28 package, which provided more power and improved performances. The car you see here is a rare burgundy-colored vehicle with black stripes and a black vinyl top. Chevrolet sold more than 20,000 Camaro Z/28 in 1979, and not so many of them with this color combination. Last but not least, the 15" Rally-Style wheels are restored and wrapped in BFGoodrich Radial T/A white-letter tires.
Inside, the red interior was not a common sight for the '69 Camaro. It was also restored ad features some new amenities such as the push-button vintage-look radio. While it is not original, it is not some part that you couldn't replace if you want it to take the car in its exact original, factory-spec shape. The three-spoke wooden steering wheel fronts a 120 mph (194 kph) speedometer and an odometer that shows almost 70k miles (112,654 km) and approximately 1,200 (1,931 km) were added by the current seller. Yet, the total mileage is unknown.
Under the hood, Chevrolet installed the famous 302 cid (4.9-liter) V8 engine good for 290 hp (294 PS) mated to a four-speed manual. The pcnut1 seller said that the rear axle ratio was changed from 4.11:1 gearing to the 3.40 gear set with a revised locking differential, which should be good for drag racing. This is also not a standard part, which might disturb the buyer. Also, the four-speed Muncie was replaced. That might be a problem for someone who wants an all-original 1969 Camaro, but it shouldn't be a problem for someone who'd buy this car and use it as a daily driver instead of a garage queen.
If you want to see this car in real life, you should go to Rawson, Ohio, and check it out for yourself. But you might want to call your bank before because you might really want this last-year Z/28 from 1969 and bid for it. You have time until March 19th to get it, and with six days to go, the price was already at 20,000 USD.
