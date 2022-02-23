Forget the Color of This 69 Camaro, It's a Numbers-Matching Dream Maker

It might be a matter of choice, but this chocolate-inspired color for this 1969 Camaro Z28 might be just the best buy for many, especially since many potential buyers will look for a blue or Butternut Yellow example.
When Chevrolet introduced the final facelift for the first-generation Camaro, it made some changes at the front fascia and brought that V-shaped cant that made it look meaner. The Z28 package was a big success, Chevy managing to sell more than 20,000 units of them. Moreover, due to some technical changes, it had to build the Camaro until November 1969 before switching to the second generation.
The car you see here came out from the factory in Fathom Green but was repainted by the seller in this brown with white stripes during the restoration process. That might place it under a six-figure price, which should be good news for someone looking for a beautifully restored vehicle. As expected, the car sports the famous cowl induction hood. In addition, its American Racing rally-style 17" wheels with chromed hub caps are wearing Michelin PS4 4S tires, while the original 15" ones with GoodYears on them are included in the sale.
Inside, the high-back front bucket seats were upholstered in black vinyl with gray centers that match the dashboard's color and the door cards. Initially, the car came with Medium Gray vinyl from the Van Nuys, California, assembly plant. No arguments here; gray is the best stain-resistant color ever. I know, I had it on a few cars. But I can't notice how well the gauges from the center console and the instrument cluster looks. The odometer shows 99k miles, but that's completely irrelevant for such a car, which can be a daily driver.
As mentioned before, the car sports the original 302 ci engine, although it was rebuilt. Its DZ 780Holley four-barrel carburetor is still up and feeding the beast with enough gasoline to produce 290 healthy ponies. The V8 is mated to the original four-speed manual with a Hurst shifter sends the power to the rear wheels via a 12-bolt Positraction differential. Stopping power is ensured by a refreshed braking system under previous ownership with discs at the front and drums in the rear.
This vehicle might not look as good as other '69 Camaro Z28 that we saw before, but since it's original, it has its value. Its JWS2417 seller bought it in 2018 and did extensive work on the car. So if you want to see it live, you should go to Richardson, Texas, within the next six days since the auction will end on March 2.
