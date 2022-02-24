Forget About Those 396 Badges on This 1969 Camaro SS, They're an Understatement

When this Camaro left the factory in October 1969, it featured a 396 engine under the hood paired to a three-speed auto, but under new ownership, that was drastically improved with a bigger powerplant able to produce more than the original 350 horses.
Last year, in January, the actual seller bought this silver 1969 Camaro Super SPort on the Bring a Trailer website, but they didn't intend to leave it as it was. Even though it sported a refurbished 396 V8, that was not enough. There was room for improvement since there were some major upgrades underneath, including traction bars.
Finished in Cortez Silver with black, hockey-stick stripes, this Camaro is now a beast waiting to be unleashed. Maybe its 15" Torq Thrust wheels might not reveal the car's true potential. Not even the cowl induction hood, which we saw on many other Camaro SS, Z28, or RS versions, could say anything about it.
But whoever made the restoration did an excellent job of keeping the interior nice and clean. The red vinyl upholstery covers the bucket seats with headrests, the rear bench, and the door panels. A matching color dashboard and red carpets complement the interior design. But to increase comfort, there is also a Vintage Air climate control system. As for the AC Delco push-button AM/FM radio... it just looks good on the panel.
Under the hood, the SCCOAZ seller installed a 1973, 454 V8 powerplant, which went through a serious upgrade. Firstly, it was enlarged, and now it has a 462 ci (8.12 liters) displacement. While they didn't say how much power is producing, some obtained around 750 horses from a similar setup, with a four-barrel Holley carburetor, so it might not get scared by Pontiac's 421. Yet, the seller didn't say how much power is sent to the rear wheels via a 12-bolt rear end. The odometer on this beast shows 300 miles, but the total mileage is unknown.
The transmission also employs a TH400 three-speed automatic gearbox, with that aviation-inspired gear selector on the floor. Unfortunately, the car sports disc brakes only on the front axle. For the rear, the car features a set of drum-brakes, which, perhaps, the future owner should replace.
This monster vehicle is up for grabs on the Bring a Trailer website, and the auction will end on March 3.
Finished in Cortez Silver with black, hockey-stick stripes, this Camaro is now a beast waiting to be unleashed. Maybe its 15" Torq Thrust wheels might not reveal the car's true potential. Not even the cowl induction hood, which we saw on many other Camaro SS, Z28, or RS versions, could say anything about it.
But whoever made the restoration did an excellent job of keeping the interior nice and clean. The red vinyl upholstery covers the bucket seats with headrests, the rear bench, and the door panels. A matching color dashboard and red carpets complement the interior design. But to increase comfort, there is also a Vintage Air climate control system. As for the AC Delco push-button AM/FM radio... it just looks good on the panel.
Under the hood, the SCCOAZ seller installed a 1973, 454 V8 powerplant, which went through a serious upgrade. Firstly, it was enlarged, and now it has a 462 ci (8.12 liters) displacement. While they didn't say how much power is producing, some obtained around 750 horses from a similar setup, with a four-barrel Holley carburetor, so it might not get scared by Pontiac's 421. Yet, the seller didn't say how much power is sent to the rear wheels via a 12-bolt rear end. The odometer on this beast shows 300 miles, but the total mileage is unknown.
The transmission also employs a TH400 three-speed automatic gearbox, with that aviation-inspired gear selector on the floor. Unfortunately, the car sports disc brakes only on the front axle. For the rear, the car features a set of drum-brakes, which, perhaps, the future owner should replace.
This monster vehicle is up for grabs on the Bring a Trailer website, and the auction will end on March 3.