1969 Chevy Camaro vs 1970 Ford Torino SCJ Drag Race Is a Classic Display of Muscle

Ford and Chevrolet have been going against each other since the early days of the automobile. Nowadays it's mostly about tow ratings and all-electric range, but back in the 1960s, these Detroit-based companies were gunning for muscle and speed.
Not only they were racing each other through factory-backed drag racing programs, but customers also took their Fords and Chevys at the drag strips. And this drag race proves that the late 1960s and early 1970s were pretty exciting.
On one lane we have a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS, a classic muscle car that needs to introduction. But I will go on and say that this first-gen pony is fitted with a 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8, the largest mill available at the time except for the COPO-exclusive 427 (7.0-liter). And this one cranks out a solid 375 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of torque.
The other lane sees a 1970 Ford Torino lineup up at the Christmas Tree. But this isn't a run-of-the-mill Ford. That long hood hides a 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Super Cobra Jet V8. Rated from the factory at 375 horsepower and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque, the Torino has only 35 pound-feet (47 Nm) over the Camaro. On the other hand, it's also almost 600 pounds (272 kg) heavier.
It's difficult to predict who will win this drag race, but it's better to just sit back and relax because this encounter is as thrilling as they get. It includes a red light, traction issues, and a pair of raging vintage mills.
The first race sees the Camaro sprint off the line way ahead of the Torino, but that's only because the driver hit the gas before green. The win goes automatically to the Super Cobra Jet, which scores a 13.79-second run in the process.
The Chevy driver proves he has the quicker car in the second round by taking a rather comfortable win at the end of a 13.59-second sprint. The Torino hits the line after 14.36 clicks.
The third and final race is off to a great start, but the Camaro loses traction after a couple of seconds and the driver chooses to coast toward the finish line. The round and the overall win go to the Torino, which runs the distance in 13.64 seconds.
Watch the drama unfold in the video below. The fun starts at the 2:50-minute mark. This footage was shot at the 27th Annual Pure Stock Muscle Car Drag Race in 2021.
