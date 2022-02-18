Joe Rogan's 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is a Triple Black Monster

Famous for his comedy routines and, more recently, his controversial podcast, Joe Rogan is also a car enthusiast. His collection includes restomods based on classic muscle cars, a fourth-gen Toyota Supra, and a beefed-up 1971 Ford Bronco. But none are as spectacular as this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a recent entry into his garage.
Created by the folks over at RoadsterShop, this Camaro is a full-fledged pro-touring muscle car. It may still look like a regular 1969 Camaro on the outside, but everything under the skin is of the modern variety. And the Chevy looks downright sinister on the outside thanks to an all-black finish. Yup, there's not even an inch of chrome trim on this car.
Exterior upgrades are tough to spot beyond the HRE wheels, but this Camaro also packs a carbon-fiber hood, handmade side skirts, hidden C6 Corvette latches for the doors and a custom rear spoiler. And check out the perfect gaps around the trunk lid. Now that's something you won't see on a first-generation Camaro.
The interior is an even bigger departure from the 1969 Camaro thanks to a pair of modern seats with enhanced lateral support, a redesigned center console with digital climate controls, and a fully digital instrument cluster. And there's plenty of carbon fiber too.
Naturally, this isn't an all-show and no-go build. The Camaro's original drivetrain was ditched in favor of a modern LSA crate engine. Upgraded and supercharged, the mill pumps out a whopping 850 horsepower. That's twice as much as the rare and iconic 1969 COPO Camaro ZL-1.
Of course, the beefed-up V8 is backed by a long list of upgrades, including a modern radiator, 14-inch brakes, adjustable Fox coilovers, and an aftermarket fuel pump. The Camaro also sports a stainless-steel gas tank and a new sway bar. More importantly, its creators claim that it handles much better than the original 1969 Camaro. It obviously sounds better too.
But the really cool thing about it is that most of the components that went into this build are available through RoadsterShop. Yup, you can order your own replica of Joe Rogan's Camaro. See if you like it by watching the video below.
