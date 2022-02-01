Robert Redford's 1964 Porsche 904 GTS Pops Up for Sale, Could Fetch $1.5 Million

One of Hollywood's most prominent actors, Robert Redford is mostly known for his roles in classics like The Sting (1973), All the President's Men (1976), and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969). What you may not know about him is that he owned a Porsche 904 GTS. The race car is about to go under the hammer and it could change hands for more than $1.5 million.
Unlike Steve McQueen and Gene Hackman, Redford did not race professionally, but in 1966, he purchased the 904 GTS you see here from team owner Steve Berg. At the time, Porsche had already seen two full years of racing as a privateer car.
Chassis no. 99001, this 904 GTS was among the first built and the second example delivered to a customer outside the works program. The car was ordered by Steve Earle, who went on to found the iconic Monterey Historic Races at Laguna Seca and left the factory in Silver Metallic.
Shipped to the U.S. just in time for the 1964 season, the 904 GTS was driven at Riverside Raceway, Laguna Seca, Willow Springs, and Bridgehampton by Hollywood producer Kurt Neumann.
The car was painted dark blue for the 1965 season when it was raced again by Kurt Neumann and Denny Harrison. In 1966, Steve Berg listed the car for sale in a March issue of Competition Press and the 904 GTS ended up in Robert Redford's garage. He kept the car for almost a decade.
Aged and missing its original flat-four engine, the 904 was purchased by Belgian enthusiast Stefan Talpe, who gave it a complete restoration in the early 1990s. Repainted Irish Green, a period Porsche color, it was fitted with an early 2.0-liter flat-six engine sourced from a 911.
While it's not the car's numbers-matching unit, it's a period-correct upgrade, as Porsche installed similar flat-six mills in the last 904 produced. The racer still sports its original bodywork, chassis, transaxle, and suspension.
The race car is now being offered by its Danish owner with a comprehensive history file containing records dating back to when it was brand new, numerous receipts, registration and title certificates, letters, and a copy of the Porsche factory original build record.
The 904 GTS is scheduled to go under the hammer at the Les Grandes Marques du Monde auction in Paris on February 3. Bonhams estimates that the race car will change hands for €1.3 to €1.5 million, which converts to $1.46 to $1.7 million at the current exchange rates.
Also called the Carrera GTS, the Porsche 904 GTS was produced from 1964 to 1965 as a replacement for the 718. Developed mainly for the FIA-GT class, the 904 spawned a road-legal production series of more than 100 examples, as required by the Group 3 homologation regulations of the time.
The 904 was initially fitted with a 2.0-liter flat-four engine, but Porsche also developed a variant powered by a flat-six. A few factory race cars were also equipped with the flat-eight engine from the 804 Formula One car.
A remarkably reliable racer, the 904 scored overall wins at Targa Florio and in the rally championship, as well as class victories at Spa, Sebring, Nurburgring, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Find out more about this fabulous race car in our comprehensive coverstory on the Porsche 904.
