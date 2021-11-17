1955 Ford F-100 Previously Owned by Patrick Swayze Is up for Sale

3 Vanilla Ice Confirms He’s Still Rolling In His 5.0 Mustang

Second-generation Ford F-Series pickup trucks aren't the most desirable vehicles from the 1950s, but they sure are pretty. At least in my book, because I love the bulged hood and wide fender design from the era. Well, if you're in the market for one of these mid-1950s haulers, here's your chance to own a 1955 F-100 previously owned by Patrick Swayze. 13 photos



"Patrick and I inherited this super-cool pickup when we bought our horse ranch in LA 35 yrs ago. We always intended to restore it but never got around to it. However, it did serve as an awesome backdrop in many photo sessions," the ad reads, suggesting that the truck has been sitting ever since the couple purchased the ranch.



Needless to say, the



Being a 1955 model, it features the Y-block that replaced the similarly-sized Flathead V8 in 1954. The mill was factory-rated at 130 horsepower.



The first-generation F-Series was rather short-lived. The first example rolled off the assembly line in 1952, and Ford put an end to it in 1956. The F-100 was the 1/2-ton version that replaced the first-generation F-1.



Since Patrick never drove this truck, it's not exactly a proper celebrity car, but it's still a cool vehicle to own if you're a



Born in 1952, Patrick Swayze starred in more than 50 films and TV shows. He's mostly known for his appearances in Dirty Dancing (1987), Ghost (1990), Road House (1989), and Point Break (1991). He received three nominations for the Golden Globe Award and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1997. Swayze died in 2009, at the age of 57.



