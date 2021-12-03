Courtney Love Calls Out Elon Musk Over Taxes, Bernie Sanders, "PayPal Mafia Email Group"

Elon Musk is both a genius marketer and somewhat hard to fathom as a human. Tesla’s chief executive officer may be responsible for making EVs cool with the ultra-quick Model S Plaid and the four-motor Cybertruck, but he also has a habit of getting into pretty messy situations.
Last month, former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders tweeted that “the extremely wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.” Out of the blue, Elon Musk replied: “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.” The condescending attitude is not appropriate, especially after the South Africa-born Technoking sold a plethora of shares to meet considerable tax withholding obligations.
Despite not having any real connection to Elon Musk, singer-songwriter Courtney Love couldn’t let this pass. Known best for her marriage to Kurt Cobain and her tenure with alternative band Hole, the 57-year-old artist says that she knows about the “str8, male, PayPal mafia email group” for months now, whatever that means. “With that information in mind, don’t you think in a civilized society one should embrace paying our fair share of taxes?”
The randomness of this particular tweet is - dare I say it - perplexing. The teapot emoji is a reference to spilling the tea, but even more perplexing, Courtney Love didn’t publish the emails sent by the undisclosed members of the aforementioned group. She later added that she’s a good queen, which is the kind of jargon I would never have expected of Cobain’s widow.
As a brief refresher, Musk isn’t fond of the proposal to tax unrealized gains on publicly traded assets. On the flip side, the tabloid media reported in June 2021 that Love owes $357,260 in taxes as per California tax officials.
This wouldn’t be the first time for her, though. Courtney had issues with the taxman in 2018 as well, the year she dealt with a tax lien of $568,674 over her 2016 tax returns after shelling out $319,749 to settle older bills.
@elonmusk Relax. I’m a GOOD Queen ???? Capitalism & the American dream has been good to you. Be good to it. #justpayyourtaxesbuddy— Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) December 2, 2021