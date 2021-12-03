Elon Musk Confirms Four-Motor Tesla Cybertruck With Rear-Wheel Steering, Crab Mode

How long has it been since Elon Musk first mentioned a Tesla pickup truck? Eons it seems, but come November 2019, the EV manufacturer from Texas finally revealed a prototype of the wedge-styled workhorse.
Elon Musk declared via Twitter that a pressurized version of the polarizing Tesla Cybertruck would be the official truck of Mars, yet nothing has transpired so far. Be that as it may, no human has set foot on Mars yet.
The pre-production specifications for the Cybertruck included three powertrain options: single motor, dual motor, and tri motor. Priced from $39,990 through $69,990, these variants and their starting prices were all taken down from Tesla’s website in October 2021 without explanation.
According to Elon Musk, the plan has changed as follows: “Initial production will be a four-motor variant with independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel.” When asked on Twitter if this particular specification is capable of turning like a tank (Rivian R1T, anyone?), the Technoking of Tesla confirmed this feature. He added that “both front- and rear-wheel steer” are on the menu as well, which is a very tempting proposition.
As for the pièce de resistance, Elon Musk added that “it can drive diagonally like a crab.” Where did I hear that before? Ah, yes! Remember the GMC Hummer EV? General Motors teased Crab Mode in September 2020, a month prior to revealing the very expensive Hummer EV Edition 1.
The range-topping trim level of the all-electric Hummer pickup uses three motors while the Rivian R1T comes with four as standard. Hearsay suggests the single-motor Cybertruck has been axed in favor of two-, three-, and quad-motor options, but only time will tell if that rumor proves right.
The pre-production specifications for the Cybertruck included three powertrain options: single motor, dual motor, and tri motor. Priced from $39,990 through $69,990, these variants and their starting prices were all taken down from Tesla’s website in October 2021 without explanation.
According to Elon Musk, the plan has changed as follows: “Initial production will be a four-motor variant with independent, ultra-fast response torque control of each wheel.” When asked on Twitter if this particular specification is capable of turning like a tank (Rivian R1T, anyone?), the Technoking of Tesla confirmed this feature. He added that “both front- and rear-wheel steer” are on the menu as well, which is a very tempting proposition.
As for the pièce de resistance, Elon Musk added that “it can drive diagonally like a crab.” Where did I hear that before? Ah, yes! Remember the GMC Hummer EV? General Motors teased Crab Mode in September 2020, a month prior to revealing the very expensive Hummer EV Edition 1.
The range-topping trim level of the all-electric Hummer pickup uses three motors while the Rivian R1T comes with four as standard. Hearsay suggests the single-motor Cybertruck has been axed in favor of two-, three-, and quad-motor options, but only time will tell if that rumor proves right.
Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021
Will have both front & rear wheel steer, so not just like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021