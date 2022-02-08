This 1969 Camaro Might Need Some TLC, but at the End of the Day, It's a Great Looking Z/28

Adding some modern technologies in the name of safety to a muscle car shouldn't be punished by anyone, especially if we're talking about a car that is no longer fitted with its original engine. This blue 1969 Camaro Z/28 is living proof.
This Camaro started its life in 1969, and it was painted silver. Its previous owner acquired it in 2018 and had a lot of time to improve this beauty. They made it blue added a rosewood steering wheel and a Hurst shifter for the four-speed manual.
Since the car was not a garage queen, it has to offer some comfort features, and that included a Vintage Air climate control unit. Also, the previous owner took care of other visual aspects and improved the car's look with a cowl induction hood, 15" rally-style wheels, front and rear spoilers, and finally, two black stripes.
Inside, the two bucket seats at the front are upholstered in black vinyl, and it already shows some wear, proving that it's a car that saw a lot of miles and smiles and fewer walls and garage floors. Sure, the cranked windows and the radio delete might not be everybody's cup of tea. But at the end of the day, it is one of the 20,000 + Z/28s made in 1969.
The 302 V8 under the hood is not original, and it was also upgraded in 2021 with an MSD ignition box and coil, a cross-ram induction system, and cross-ram intake and exhaust manifolds. Some say that these mods should increase the power output above the 300 hp mark, yet this example was not dynoed, and the current seller gallocompetitioncars doesn't say a word about it. It says, though, that the gearbox and the rear 12-bolt axle were also replaced. Last but not least, the car features power brakes with discs in all corners.
While some people are looking for perfect, matching numbers vehicles, some are going for something that they could use. Some are even installing replacement engines just to preserve the original powerplant. This Z/28 might never meet its original powerplant again, so, then, why bother keeping it pristine on the red carpet still sporting the original color?
With six days to go until the hammer's fall on the Bring a Trailer website, this Camaro Z/28 already attracted a few bidders that raised the stakes close to $30,000. Maybe it won't go as high as other Z/28s, but it is just the kind of car to drive and put a smile on your face.
Since the car was not a garage queen, it has to offer some comfort features, and that included a Vintage Air climate control unit. Also, the previous owner took care of other visual aspects and improved the car's look with a cowl induction hood, 15" rally-style wheels, front and rear spoilers, and finally, two black stripes.
Inside, the two bucket seats at the front are upholstered in black vinyl, and it already shows some wear, proving that it's a car that saw a lot of miles and smiles and fewer walls and garage floors. Sure, the cranked windows and the radio delete might not be everybody's cup of tea. But at the end of the day, it is one of the 20,000 + Z/28s made in 1969.
The 302 V8 under the hood is not original, and it was also upgraded in 2021 with an MSD ignition box and coil, a cross-ram induction system, and cross-ram intake and exhaust manifolds. Some say that these mods should increase the power output above the 300 hp mark, yet this example was not dynoed, and the current seller gallocompetitioncars doesn't say a word about it. It says, though, that the gearbox and the rear 12-bolt axle were also replaced. Last but not least, the car features power brakes with discs in all corners.
While some people are looking for perfect, matching numbers vehicles, some are going for something that they could use. Some are even installing replacement engines just to preserve the original powerplant. This Z/28 might never meet its original powerplant again, so, then, why bother keeping it pristine on the red carpet still sporting the original color?
With six days to go until the hammer's fall on the Bring a Trailer website, this Camaro Z/28 already attracted a few bidders that raised the stakes close to $30,000. Maybe it won't go as high as other Z/28s, but it is just the kind of car to drive and put a smile on your face.