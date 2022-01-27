This Red Camaro Z/28 Is Restored to the Point of a Split Decision

With a restamped but original engine under the hood, this Z/28 may be considered more authentic than other 1969 Camaros that are roaring the roads with LS powerplants or other variations that sent them into the restomod categories. Yet, it is not a survivor either.
This car saw the lights of day in Norwood, where it exited the assembly lines as a true, full of potential, 1969 Camaro Z/28. It might have its wins and losses on the drag strip, but somehow it made it through the years until now. In 2017, it came into possession of the actual seller, who carefully re-decked the engine block and the transmission case.
It came from the factory with a Garnet Red color over a black interior. The paint was refinished under the previous ownership, and the white stripes, the 302, and the Z/28 badges were installed. Also, a cowl induction hood, a black spoiler, chromed bumpers, integrated front fog lights, and dual exhausts were added to the pack.
The interior features refurbished vinyl on the seats, dashboard, and wood trims. In the instrument cluster, the odometer shows just a mere 1,600 miles (2,575 km). The seller added 500 (805 km) of them and had enough time to enjoy it on the road. That's not much by any standards. I know people who are doing that in a day. But the seller says that the total mileage is actually unknown. In the squared-looking instrument cluster, the seller added a modern JVC sound system at the bottom right. If you ask me, it looks out of place, but it is easy to remove... and ditch.
What's more important is that the 301ci (4.9-liter) V8 under the hood was refurbished and restamped. Included in the sale are also the original cylinder heads. They might be used as decorations in a garage. The car has Dart aluminum cylinder heads, roller rocker arms, and finned valve covers with spacers. It is fed by a Holley four-barrel carburetor via a GM Winters intake manifold. In this setup, the actual power should be way above the advertised 290 ponies of the original Z/28. They should be more nearby 400.
Power goes to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transmission and a 12-bolt rear-end with a 4.10:1 gearing. For stopping, the current seller installed Willwood discs (pictured in the gallery above). If you want to take this car back to its original shape and status, you'll have to ditch them. Also, you might have to sell the cool-looking cowling hood and install an original one. But, if you want to go all the way, at least you have the brakes to stop and the hood to cover a supercharger.
There were no bids on it at the time of writing but obviously will get into the five-digit price zone. The seller is known by the name jeffd517 and if you want to see the car, go to Nashville, TN, where the car is located and ready for inspection.
