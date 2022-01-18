This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO Remake Is the Result of a Beautiful Restoration Project

More on this:

1 This 1969 Camaro Z/28 Could Be a Better Choice With Its Rebuilt Engine Than a Survivor

2 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Parked in a Barn 30 Years Ago Hides Too Many Questionable Changes

3 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro Comes in Original Daytona Yellow, Looks Fresh

4 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Needs a Paint Job, Hides Massive Surprise Under the Hood

5 Custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Flexes 2014 LS3 with 550 HP, 2020 Challenger Paint