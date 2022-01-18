This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro COPO Remake Is the Result of a Beautiful Restoration Project

If someone would like to drive a 1969 Chevy Camaro regularly, the example you see here is an excellent option, but it comes with a hefty price tag, exceeded only by some original Z/28s.
Sometimes it is just a shame that most gorgeous muscle cars from the past are kept as garage queens, barely driven. Moreover, when they see the daylight, they crawl like they are in a fuel-efficiency contest. But some people consider that this orange 1969 Camaro deserves a better life. Yet, the seller couldn't find a buyer, even though it's not the first time it offered it on the market.
About 12 years ago, this orang Camaro went through a restoration process. Its bodywork was exposed to bare metal, the rust was removed, and the panels were repaired. In the end, it was painted in Hugger Orange, which still looks great, proving that the restorer did an excellent job. But there were some enhancements added to make the vehicle looks like a COPO Camaro. Sure, those 427 badges on the cowl hood were added, and an original COPO vehicle didn't sport them.
Inside, the black vinyl upholstery was restored to its original condition. At least, this matches the original vehicle. Its front bucket seats with headrests can provide enough support for straight-line accelerations, but don't count on them on the corners since they're not hugging the occupants. Yet, the driver and the side passenger can stay in place thanks to the lap belts, and the same goes for the rear passengers.
The most exciting part is under the hood, where the original V8 is gone, and the replacement is a better option. It is a correct-era 427 fed by a Holley four-barrel carburetor. Some parts are COPO originals, but others are upgrades, such as the electric cooling fan. The powerplant was rebuilt by Valley Head Service in Northridge, California. The seller said that it has had only 1,000 miles (1,608 km). Basically, it's not even broken in. Thanks to the aftermarket Crane camshaft, there might be more than the original COPO's 427 ponies offered by the 8-cylinder mill. It is mated to a four-speed Muncie M21 manual, while at the back, there is a 12-bolt positronic-fitted rear axle.
The bad news is that the tires are 10-years old, so they might be spinning at any speed, even though they look brand new. But, at least the car was upgraded with front brake discs, so this setup will help the buyer make some burnouts without any regrets for wasting the rear tires.
The big question is, does it worth the $75,000 bucks? Sure, the restoration is excellent. Yet, it is not quite a collectible. But it is undoubtedly a driver's car. A vehicle that can be driven regularly and could still flex some muscles on the drag strip.
