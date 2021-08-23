1969 Chevrolet Camaro Needs a Paint Job, Hides Massive Surprise Under the Hood

Vadolibero Domus R3 Bike Storage Solution Turns Your Steed Into a Work of Art

Produced from 1966 to 1969, the first-generation Chevrolet Camaro was rather short-lived. But Chevy had just enough time to stuff it with 10 different engines. From the tiny 230-cubic-inch (3.8-liter) inline-six to the COPO-spec 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8, the first-gen Camaro had an engine for every purpose. Yet some owners opt to take it up a notch. 15 photos



The downside is that we don't know how powerful it is, but judging by displacement alone, the mill should be good for more than 600 horsepower. The owner says it's "scary fast and powerful" and that's good enough for me. Especially since the claim comes with a video showing the V8 roar unlike anything



Okay, so what's the deal with this muscle car and why is it finished in a coat of primer? Well, it's obviously a project car that never got to receive a proper paint job. But the body looks solid, the panels are straight, and there's no sign of rust, so it's pretty much ready to get a few layers of shiny paint.



The trim tag indicates that the car left the factory in blue, but the previous owner wanted to finish it in red. At least that's what the repainted door frames suggest. It's also a good heads-up if you want to go with a different hue.



While the exterior is pretty much stock, the cabin sports quite a few upgrades. There's an extra gauge just below the dashboard, while the steering wheel is of the race-inspired, three-spoke variety. The seats also appear to be stock, but they now feature six-point racing harnesses. Kinda makes sense given the



Both the floor pans and the trunk have been repaired (most likely rust issues), but they appear to be in great condition now. The trunk comes with a few extra holes drilled here and there, so maybe the previous owner wanted to move the battery in the back?



Anyway, the Camaro looks pretty good overall, especially when compared to other 1969 examples available on the classic car lot right now. Speaking of which, this Chevy is being auctioned off at no reserve by









