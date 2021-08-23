Gorgeous 1938 Pontiac Hot Rod Comes Out of Storage, Goes Summer Cruising

More on this:

1 1957 Chevy Tri-Five Drags Big Block 1948 Willys Jeepster Daily Driver, Someone Gets Smoked

2 1963 Chevrolet C10 Looks Like a Barn Find, Hides Whining V8

3 Hot-Rodded, Supercharged 1971 Volvo 1800E Emerges Out of Storage, Is no Saint

4 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Gets Unusual Turbo Swap, Goes Cruising Without the Hood

5 Ford F-100 with Twin-Turbo Coyote Can't Go Any Lower, Pulls Massive Burnout