Gorgeous 1938 Pontiac Hot Rod Comes Out of Storage, Goes Summer Cruising

Dead for 11 years as of 2021, Pontiac is mostly famous for nameplates like the GTO, Trans Am, and Bonneville. But the Detroit-based carmaker also built a handful of really sexy automobiles back in the day. One of the most notable early Pontiacs debuted in 1937, when the brand began using GM's all-steel B-body architecture, shared with Buick, Oldsmobile, and LaSalle.
These Pontiacs are recognizable thanks to their tall, wrap-around front grille, which remained in production for a couple of years before the company switched to a more complex front-end layout. The 1939 Pontaic looks quite fetching too, but the Deluxe coupes built in 1937 and 1938 are as gorgeous as pre-WW2 cars get. They're pure hot rods in the looks department.
Sadly, we don't get to see many of them nowadays. At least not in restored, original condition. Most examples are spending their retirement years in junkyards, while some have been transformed into modern hot rods. But once in a while, we stumble across Pontiacs from this era that are still mostly stock.
This 1938 example owned and maintained by Halfass Kustoms isn't exactly a Concours-ready classic, but it's a solid Deluxe coupe that still sees public road action more than 70 years since it left the assembly line. And before you argue that it's been repainted in a rather dull brown, keep in mind that most Deluxes were factory-finished in plain hues like this.
The folks over at Halfass don't drive the Pontiac daily. In fact, it seems that it barely gets out of the barn a few times a year. The video below shows the Deluxe being taken out of storage after several months, having been parked before last winter hit in late 2020. But the engine starts on the first attempt, runs as it should, and sounds absolutely lovely.
If you're a fan of shops that keep track of all the upgrades they operate on this type of classic, then you're in luck. The footage also shows how you can deal with various issues that occur on these old Pontiacs. Like how to do a rear-end ring and pinion swap, how to fix a broken ignition, and how to handle a driveshaft leak.
Once all that is done, Halfass takes the Pontiac out for a spin. But not before he invites his dog for a ride in the back seat. And the session isn't just the usual stroll around the block. He actually puts the Pontiac through its paces, letting the engine rev. Sadly, most of the driving footage has music in the background, but you can hear that engine roar for a few seconds from the 25:36-minute mark.
And yes, it sounds like a hot rod because it is one. That long front hood hides a 5.3-liter LS V8, but that's not the only upgrade. The Pontiac also rides on Camaro front and rear ends, while the three-window layout is actually the result of a conversion. This 1938 left the factory with a five-window layout. The roof has also been lowered by four inches.
If you're a fan of late 1930s cars, which are the best-looking pre-WW2 vehicles in my book, this video will definitely make your day.
