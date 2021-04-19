1962 Pontiac Bonneville Hearse Is One of Only 10 Built

Many people find hearses somewhat creepy, and that's completely understandable. As much as we love cars, no one wants to think about the moment they take their last ride in one. But just like passenger cars, hearses can become collectors' items. This 1962 Pontiac Bonneville Superior is a proper example that's not only rare but affordable too.
Like most commercial vehicles, hearses have a tendency to end up in a junkyard after a few decades of services. That's mostly because there's a really small collector's market for such vehicles. Some ambulances and police cars end up in museums, but hearses are usually abandoned unless they carried some celebrity into eternity. Well, this specific Poncho deserves a bit more attention.
A conversion by the Superior Coach Company, this 1962 Bonneville is as rare as they get. That's because Superior built only 10 of these back in 1962. And given that hearses are rarely taken care of once they go out of service, it could be the only one to have survived for almost six decades. Not only that, but it's also in very good condition both inside and out.
The hearse's exterior looks surprisingly good for a hearse. The chrome still shines, and the body doesn't show significant dings or scratches. Impressively enough, it still features the original white vinyl top and the original black license plates.
The two-tone interior is almost flawless, with no cranks on the dashboard or significant wear on the front bench seat. And it still has the original Lucite steering wheel. It's nice enough to make you want to take a ride in this thing. On the other hand, I'm one of those weird people who actually like hearses.
The seller also reports that the car is rust-free and spent a lot of time in a garage. The photos confirm just that, but the engine bay doesn't look as clean as the rest of the car. There's no word about whether the Bonneville is running or not, but the engine needs a bit of cleaning, and the block could use a respray.
The mill in question is a 6.4-liter V8, the only engine Pontiac offered in the Bonneville in 1962. Output ranged from 230 to 348 horsepower depending on engine specification, but we're probably looking at an entry-level mill. The transmission is a three-speed automatic.
We still don't know many things about this hearse, like if the engine is numbers matching. We also don't know how much time it spent in service and how many years as a garage oddity—or whether some parts have been restored at some point or not. This, and the fact that it's a hearse, makes it difficult to evaluate, but the seller wants $11,500 for it on Craiglist.
That's a lot of hard-earned for a Halloween decoration in your driveway, but a pretty affordable sticker if your looking for a unique vehicle to restore. Want to creep the hell out of your neighbors and co-workers? Then this is the right car for you.
A conversion by the Superior Coach Company, this 1962 Bonneville is as rare as they get. That's because Superior built only 10 of these back in 1962. And given that hearses are rarely taken care of once they go out of service, it could be the only one to have survived for almost six decades. Not only that, but it's also in very good condition both inside and out.
The hearse's exterior looks surprisingly good for a hearse. The chrome still shines, and the body doesn't show significant dings or scratches. Impressively enough, it still features the original white vinyl top and the original black license plates.
The two-tone interior is almost flawless, with no cranks on the dashboard or significant wear on the front bench seat. And it still has the original Lucite steering wheel. It's nice enough to make you want to take a ride in this thing. On the other hand, I'm one of those weird people who actually like hearses.
The seller also reports that the car is rust-free and spent a lot of time in a garage. The photos confirm just that, but the engine bay doesn't look as clean as the rest of the car. There's no word about whether the Bonneville is running or not, but the engine needs a bit of cleaning, and the block could use a respray.
The mill in question is a 6.4-liter V8, the only engine Pontiac offered in the Bonneville in 1962. Output ranged from 230 to 348 horsepower depending on engine specification, but we're probably looking at an entry-level mill. The transmission is a three-speed automatic.
We still don't know many things about this hearse, like if the engine is numbers matching. We also don't know how much time it spent in service and how many years as a garage oddity—or whether some parts have been restored at some point or not. This, and the fact that it's a hearse, makes it difficult to evaluate, but the seller wants $11,500 for it on Craiglist.
That's a lot of hard-earned for a Halloween decoration in your driveway, but a pretty affordable sticker if your looking for a unique vehicle to restore. Want to creep the hell out of your neighbors and co-workers? Then this is the right car for you.