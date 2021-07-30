Ford F-100 with Twin-Turbo Coyote Can't Go Any Lower, Pulls Massive Burnout

Until the fifth-generation model broke cover in 1967 and got a taste of the muscle car market, the Ford F-Series was pretty much a workhorse with mildly powerful V8 engines in top trim. But some of these fourth-gen (1961-1966) trucks have survived long enough to become high-performance restomods. This 1963 F-100 is not one of them, but that rat rod body hides a massively powerful mill with forced induction.
Featured on the latest episode of Ford Era's "What the Truck?", this hauler is a rather unusual build. Yes, there are plenty of rat-rodded fourth-gen F-100s out there, but this one rides unbelievably low. Let's say that you'll spend a lot of time getting a thin piece of paper under this truck.
And on top of being a low-riding rat rod, it's also a total sleeper. That's because the rusty front hood covers a modern 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine sourced from a Mustang GT. But that's not all. The mill also features a pair of turbochargers and the entire package cranks out a massive 600 horsepower. Quite the upgrade compared to the range-topping, 208-horsepower 352 FE V8 of the mid-1960s.
To get it to ride low and fast, the owner ditched most of the original underpinnings. The truck rides on a Crown Victoria front end, while the rear end is an 8.8 from a Ford Explorer. Due to the heavily stanced layout, the bed no longer has a floor. It wouldn't have been useful anyway since most of that area is now occupied by the meaty rear wheels and the fuel tank.
The owner says he never actually got to finish the truck, but that's not an issue as far as I'm concerned. "Unfinished" goes hand in hand with the rat rod look and the rusty rear fenders and cabin (which could fall apart soon) only add to its charm.
So what's this truck good for since it can no longer haul stuff and tackle uneven terrain? "Who cares?!" is the first answer that comes to mind. This truck is way too cool to need a purpose. But if you really want something to work with, it can pull massive burnouts and fill the air with thick, white smoke until you won't be able to see a thing around you. Hit the play button below to check out the madness.
