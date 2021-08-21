1976 Buick Electra Is a 600-HP Sleeper, Still Packs Matching Numbers Big Block

More on this:

1 The Story of the Hudson Hornet, the Forgotten Six-Cylinder Muscle Car

2 Huge Texas Mopar “Hoard” Auction Includes a 1970 Pontiac GTO Used for Target Practice

3 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Has Never Been Titled, Boasts Extensive Drag Racing History

4 Monster Barn Find Discovered by a Bunch of Teens Prompts Police Investigation

5 This 1975 AMC Gremlin Might Have Been a Music Video Star, it Can Be Yours