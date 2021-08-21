1976 Buick Electra Is a 600-HP Sleeper, Still Packs Matching Numbers Big Block

Introduced in 1959 as a replacement for the Super and Roadmaster, the Buick Electra soldiered on through the 1960s as a more affordable take on the Cadillac Eldorado. It was large, stylish, and it came with a massive V8 under the hood.
But as the 1970s unfolded, the Electra lost most of its high-power appeal. Sure, the fourth-gen model still came with the big 455 cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8, but the power just wasn't there. Once a muscular land-yacht with more than 350 horsepower at its disposal, the Electra barely delivered 205 horses in 1976.
Late fourth-gen Electras aren't the most desirable classics out there, but the owner of this dark blue example decided to give his full-size the oomph it deserves. So don't let the mundane looks of this large coupe fool you. That body shell hides a beefed-up V8 under the hood.
And no, I'm not talking about an LS swap or a twin-turbo V8. This Electra still has its original, matching numbers, 7.5-liter V8. Sure, everything but the block and the crank has been rebuilt or replaced, but hey, it still counts as an original.
Amanzingly enough for an all-motor setup, the modified Buick mill now delivers 580 horsepower and 575 pound-feet (780 Nm) of torque. A big increase over the original 205-horsepower and 345-pound-foot (468-Nm) rating.
All that oomph hits the rear wheels through a rebuilt TH400 transmission, also of the numbers matching variety. And get this, this Electra still rides on its original suspension. Yes, it's not an ideal solution to put all that power to the ground, but you have to admire the owner's dedication to keeping most of the car stock.
Speaking of which, both the exterior and interior are mostly unchanged. The modern wheels are pretty much the only features preventing this Electra from being the perfect sleeper. The coupe still carries its original license plates, as well as the fancy, carved wood trim on the door panels.
While it might not be the best-looking Electra out there, it's by far the best sound Buick that still retains an original block. Hit the play button below to hear that massive 7.5-liter V8 roar.
Late fourth-gen Electras aren't the most desirable classics out there, but the owner of this dark blue example decided to give his full-size the oomph it deserves. So don't let the mundane looks of this large coupe fool you. That body shell hides a beefed-up V8 under the hood.
And no, I'm not talking about an LS swap or a twin-turbo V8. This Electra still has its original, matching numbers, 7.5-liter V8. Sure, everything but the block and the crank has been rebuilt or replaced, but hey, it still counts as an original.
Amanzingly enough for an all-motor setup, the modified Buick mill now delivers 580 horsepower and 575 pound-feet (780 Nm) of torque. A big increase over the original 205-horsepower and 345-pound-foot (468-Nm) rating.
All that oomph hits the rear wheels through a rebuilt TH400 transmission, also of the numbers matching variety. And get this, this Electra still rides on its original suspension. Yes, it's not an ideal solution to put all that power to the ground, but you have to admire the owner's dedication to keeping most of the car stock.
Speaking of which, both the exterior and interior are mostly unchanged. The modern wheels are pretty much the only features preventing this Electra from being the perfect sleeper. The coupe still carries its original license plates, as well as the fancy, carved wood trim on the door panels.
While it might not be the best-looking Electra out there, it's by far the best sound Buick that still retains an original block. Hit the play button below to hear that massive 7.5-liter V8 roar.