Monster Barn Find Discovered by a Bunch of Teens Prompts Police Investigation

Barn finds are getting rarer these days, and monster barn finds even more so. This is one that could probably take a hypothetical crown for the most impressive, largest discovery of recent years.
It’s not uncommon for urban explorers to stumble across amazing finds, sometimes even a secret hoard of classic cars. However, the persons responsible for this discovery were not urban explorers, but rather curious teens who had been wondering about an abandoned lot for some time, before they decided to do some breaking and entering to see for themselves what treasures lay hidden there.
A group of ten teenagers, averaging 15 years old, broke into a storage facility somewhere in the district of Rio Grande Do Sul, in Brazil, Motor1 reports. What they found surpassed their expectations: a two-story barn packed with classic automobiles, dating from the early 1920s to the late 1970s, classic motorcycles, parts galore, gas pumps, a technical library, and even the reconstruction of an old coffee shop.
They wandered about the place at will, got into the cars and, when not possible, peered through the windows, and were duly amazed. All the vehicles were complete, some with just delivery miles on them but licensed. All sat neatly arranged, confirming that this was not random hoarding. The teens also shot videos of their findings and then shared them on Whatsapp, which brought the police to their respective homes and undoubtedly angry parents.
As per the same media outlet, there’s now an investigation into their trespassing on the property. As for who had stashed all those classics in there, the location was once a private museum, which was never open to the public but offered free entry to friends of the owner and fellow collectors. Upon the owner’s death, the heirs couldn’t decide what to do with the contents, so everything was pretty much abandoned.
On the lower floor, the fleet included a Ford Model T, a Citroen DS, Chevrolet Corvair and a 1952 Styleline, a 1969 Fiat 124 Sport Coupe (which has since been washed and listed for sale), a Simca 8, Morris Oxford and a Hudson Hornet. On the upper floor, standing on steel railings and with the wooden floor almost completely collapsed were an Austin A90 Atlantic coupe and convertible, a Chrysler Airflow, 1938 and 1940 Ford coupes, a 1951 Ford van, Standard Vanguard, Renault Gordini, Ford Consul, Ford Taunus, and a Goliath pickup truck, as per the same publication.
The current owners have removed all the vehicles and are supposedly considering – at long last! – selling all of them after the proper appraisal. Here’s one of the videos of the amazing discovery. Motor1 has more photos.
