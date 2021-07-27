2023 Land Rover Defender SVR Rumored With BMW Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

5 Reliability and Quality Are Jaguar Land Rover's Top Priorities Now

Long before the all-new Defender came out with a unibody design, the rumor mill was full to the brim with BMW hearsay. But eons later, there’s still no Bavarian V8 under the hood of the luxurious off-road vehicle. 20 photos



Codenamed L322, the gen-three Range Rover features many electronics and two engine options developed and supplied by the German overlord. The British-German collaboration doesn’t end there, though. The automakers joined hands in June 2019 to develop electric drive units, and BMW is open to further cooperation to improve their economies of scale and all that jazz.



Given these circumstances,



I do. There’s no photographic evidence of the Defender SVR at the moment of writing, not even a single spy shot. It’s also worth remembering that Land Rover already has a V8 in the form of a



But wait, there’s more! Jaguar Land Rover’s new head honcho said that Jaguar is going electric by 2025 while Land Rover will launch five battery-electric vehicles by 2026. Come 2030, every single Land Rover vehicle - including the Defender - will either be electric or feature a BEV option.



