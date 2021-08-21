The V10-Powered Ford Shelby Cobra Concept Sells for $2.64 Million

More on this:

1 The Hippie Caviar Hotel Is a Dreamy, Retro and Luxe Electric Campervan

2 Porsche Teases New Concept Car for 2021 IAA, It Is Probably Electric

3 Genesis X Concept and G70 Become Race Cars in Gran Turismo

4 The Rotary-Powered Corvette XP-897 GT Makes Rare Public Appearance

5 BMW X5 Le Mans: The Forgotten Concept With a Race-Bred 700-HP V12 Under the Hood