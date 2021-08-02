The Last Cobra Shelby Ever Made, Project Daisy, Could Fetch $2 Million

3 Carroll Shelby's Dream of a Carbon Fiber Mustang GT500 Is Actually a Reality

Can you put a price on a piece of automotive history? Should you? The answer is “yes” to both these questions, as evidenced by the 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra concept known as Project Daisy, or Daisy for short. 16 photos



Because of the economic crisis, Ford never got to bring the car into production. In 2007, it sold the then-disabled car to Chris Theodore, former VP of Product Development and one of the people who had worked alongside Shelby to build it. Theodore thought he could get it for a bargain, but he ended up paying $825,000 at auction for it, taking out two separate mortgages to fund the purchase.



His wife wasn’t happy about it, he would say in later interviews, especially since he’d tricked her into attending the auction in the first place. Still, he kept it for all these years, and even enjoyed taking it out every once in a while.



Theodore put as much work into Daisy post-2007 as he did before he owned it. With the help of the original team who’d built it, he made it functional again and, more recently, road legal. This month, he’s selling it: Daisy is the main attraction at



A while back, when Theodore brought Daisy on Jay Leno’s Garage, automotive expert Donald Osborn estimated he could sell it for as much as $3 million if he had it registered. Mecum thinks Daisy’s current value is less this older estimate – and much lower than what Ford invested in it. But it’s still a pretty sum for such a historically-significant vehicle and incredible collectible.



