Porsche Teases New Concept Car for 2021 IAA, It Is Probably Electric

Porsche has teased an upcoming concept car on one of its official Instagram accounts. The German marque promises to show the concept study of a sports car at the 2021 IAA Show, held in München. The teaser image only shows a part of the vehicle's front end.
As you can observe in the main photo of this article, the only one posted by Porsche, the image shows a part of the hood, as well as the driver's side headlight, along with a small part of the front bumper and a bit of the front fender.
The headlight has four main while elements fitted inside a black ornament, which also features the turn signal. Since the LED headlight features four individual elements and a turn signal, we can think of a link between this concept vehicle and the Taycan. The latter also features a similar design for its headlights.
Another interesting part about the post is the accompanying text, which states that motorsports have been the toughest testing grounds for engineering innovations on their way to series production. The German brand then explains it is looking to the future with cutting-edge technology and breath-taking design.
If we consider the fact that Porsche used sports car as a hashtag, along with mentioning its motorsport experience and looking to the future, it is safe to assume that the company will display an electric race car. Other possibilities include a coupe version of the Taycan for a single-make series, as well as an electric sports car that is meant for racing.
Previous statements made by company officials exclude the possibility of an electric 911, but everything else is still on the table. Other reports claim that Porsche has considered a convertible version of the Taycan, which seems unlikely, but its coupe sibling has a better chance of being approved.
Regardless, Porsche will stream the presentation of its next concept car on September 6, 2021. The day after the online event, visitors of the 2021 IAA Show in München will get to see the concept car in real life.
The headlight has four main while elements fitted inside a black ornament, which also features the turn signal. Since the LED headlight features four individual elements and a turn signal, we can think of a link between this concept vehicle and the Taycan. The latter also features a similar design for its headlights.
Another interesting part about the post is the accompanying text, which states that motorsports have been the toughest testing grounds for engineering innovations on their way to series production. The German brand then explains it is looking to the future with cutting-edge technology and breath-taking design.
If we consider the fact that Porsche used sports car as a hashtag, along with mentioning its motorsport experience and looking to the future, it is safe to assume that the company will display an electric race car. Other possibilities include a coupe version of the Taycan for a single-make series, as well as an electric sports car that is meant for racing.
Previous statements made by company officials exclude the possibility of an electric 911, but everything else is still on the table. Other reports claim that Porsche has considered a convertible version of the Taycan, which seems unlikely, but its coupe sibling has a better chance of being approved.
Regardless, Porsche will stream the presentation of its next concept car on September 6, 2021. The day after the online event, visitors of the 2021 IAA Show in München will get to see the concept car in real life.