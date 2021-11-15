This Fully Juiced Up '69 Camaro Sports a Big Block Engine Powerful Enough To Warp Gravity

Remember when the 502 GM Big Block crate engine felt like the most ludacrous thing in existence? Well, times change quickly, but not enough for tuners with cash to burn from keeping up. To some, any replacement for old-fashioned displacement must be some global-plot to foil American values, so feast your eyes on this 632 cubic inch Big Block 1969 Camaro.
So what do 632 cubic inches translate to in non "murica" babble? Let's try ten thousand-plus cubic centimeters, 10.3 liters, and zero effs given to very much else, apart from maybe its horsepower and quarter-mile times, of course. The late 60's Camaro was a car with its heart and soul always somewhere close to a drag strip, but as hearts and souls go, most don't pack as much metal as this one does. It makes a pickup truck's engine look like a Ford Fiesta's.
Such a colossal engine block deserves only the toughest and most dependable accouterments. Staring with Dart racing heads, a company specializing in performance heads for high-powered applications for both GM and Ford engines. The rockers come from Jessel Valvetrain, and an 800 lift camshaft makes sure the engine has internals ready to match the insane performance such an enormous racing engine demands. It's all tied together with steel rods and twin 950 boost carburetors.
The cherry on this cardiac event-inducing muscle sundae is a 10-71 supercharger mounted atop the potent 10.3-liter foundation pumping out four psi of boost pressure. The monstrous engine is fed through a four-speed transmission purpose-built for drag racing and connected to a 12-bolt rear end. So then, if the idea was to overbuild the rest of the drivetrain to compensate for metric tons of power, mission accomplished.
We would have been satisfied with gawking at the engine itself, and there may come a time when engines like these aren't around anymore, perhaps even made illegal. So, soak it in while you still can, but as for what lies beyond under the hood, they have the quality to match. The Camaro's subframe is largely retained, but beyond that, Viking double-adjustable coil-overs on tubular A-arms and tubular back-half with four-link rear suspension make for a holistically custom end product. (Man, that's a mouthful.)
We found the build shown here today on an unassuming website called Engine Swap Depot. A place where you can search up custom engine swap kits and DIY guides for just about whatever you can think of. You can also post your own builds, like this one, from someone who goes by John Nobile on YouTube.
At the time of publishing this item, that video has under 1,000 views. How's about we all go out and change that? Check out his video below if you want to hear how this thing sounds. After three years online, it deserves its moment to shine. The days of internal combustion may be near an end. But engines like the 632 Big Block will make sure it goes out in a cloud of tire smoke and thunderous noise.
