The Former Baseball Glory Reggie Jackson Sold His Silver 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 RS

Reginald "Reggie" Martinez Jackson made it into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993, six-year after his last MLB appearance for Oakland Athletics in October 1987. In his 21 year career, he led his teams to first place ten times, which is remarkable. He hit 563 home runs, which ranked him sixth at that time. It was no average player and, as a recognition for his efforts, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics retired his team uniform number in 1993 and 2004, respectively.Even before his retirement, he was interested in cars, and he became a true car guy. The silver, number-matching, 1969 Camaro Z/28 that you see here is living proof for that. He bought it more than a decade ago before deciding to sell it. Over the years, he had more cars, but the first-gen Camaro seems like it touched his heart more than any other car. He became an expert on them and restored them to perfection, not hidden behind thick glass but driven. He also drives regularly a white 1979 LS7 Chevelle.Apart from this one, he sold a 1967 Camaro Z/28 in Granada Gold after a fresh restoration, and currently, he has another '67 Camaro Z/28 for sale, which you have to hurry to get it. So if this silver model has a solid background, wait until you see the other one, who spent some time in Chevrolet Engineering Center in Warren, Michigan. That Butternut Yellow 1967 Camaro Z/28 was in the hands of Vince Piggins , who later on improved the Z/28's specs for the following model years, including for this 1969 version.According to the NADA guide, a high retail value for a car like this should be a little under the $100,000 mark, with another 5%added for the RS factory-installed package. Since Mr. Jackson got an astonishing $157,000 for it, he made an excellent deal. But the real deal was for his customer, who now has an excellent road-going car with a rich history behind it.

