1969 Chevrolet Camaro Parked in the Late ‘80s Returns With a Mix of Good and Bad News

The production of the first-generation Camaro reached a new high in 1969, as Chevrolet ended up building over 243,000 units.
Needless to say, over 150,000 of them came in the base version, while the RS package was installed on close to 38,000 cars. The SS was the third most popular option for this model year, accounting for nearly 35,000 units out of the total production, while the Z/28 was fitted on approximately 20,000 Camaros.
The 1969 model that we have here does come with Z/28 badges, but it’s actually a base Camaro. The seller claims the car was born with a six-cylinder engine under the hood, but all Z/28 Camaros came with a 302 (4.9-liter) small-block producing no less than 290 horsepower.
So the Z/28 was a much beefier option, and this is why it’s one of the Camaros so many people are still drooling over today.
But this doesn’t necessarily make this Camaro less appealing. A project car in all regards, this Chevy spent decades on the side of the road, as it was parked in the late ‘80s, according to eBay seller skymac6.
And of course, it doesn’t necessarily exhibit a tip-top shape, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise anyway. The car comes with the typical rust and several missing parts, but on the other hand, it’s described as a rather solid Camaro with good floors and frame rails.
The engine looks long gone, and this gives any potential buyer the option to convert it to a restomod if a more powerful powerplant is already available.
Unsurprisingly, this Camaro has already caught the attention of plenty of people interested in bringing it back to the road. At the time of writing, the online auction has over 30 bids, with the top offer getting close to $11,000. Given it’s a no-reserve listing, the top bidder wins the fight and takes this Camaro home.
The 1969 model that we have here does come with Z/28 badges, but it’s actually a base Camaro. The seller claims the car was born with a six-cylinder engine under the hood, but all Z/28 Camaros came with a 302 (4.9-liter) small-block producing no less than 290 horsepower.
So the Z/28 was a much beefier option, and this is why it’s one of the Camaros so many people are still drooling over today.
But this doesn’t necessarily make this Camaro less appealing. A project car in all regards, this Chevy spent decades on the side of the road, as it was parked in the late ‘80s, according to eBay seller skymac6.
And of course, it doesn’t necessarily exhibit a tip-top shape, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise anyway. The car comes with the typical rust and several missing parts, but on the other hand, it’s described as a rather solid Camaro with good floors and frame rails.
The engine looks long gone, and this gives any potential buyer the option to convert it to a restomod if a more powerful powerplant is already available.
Unsurprisingly, this Camaro has already caught the attention of plenty of people interested in bringing it back to the road. At the time of writing, the online auction has over 30 bids, with the top offer getting close to $11,000. Given it’s a no-reserve listing, the top bidder wins the fight and takes this Camaro home.