1999 Chevrolet Camaro Might Catfish You With 1200 HP at Low Price

The fourth generation of the Chevrolet Camaro was just as popular for tuners as its successor and its predecessors were. We found an example for sale that comes with a twin-turbocharged small block that pumps out a claimed 1,200 horsepower, while still being street legal.
The Camaro in question is a 1999 model year vehicle and comes with a 355-cui Chevy small block with upgraded internals. According to its current owner, who has posted the sale ad on eBay, the Chevy small-block V8 is the two-bolt mains, which means that only bolts hold each crankshaft main, instead of four bolts as some other models have.
The V8 received forged steel connecting rods, a steel crankshaft, TWR pistons, upgraded lifters, aftermarket push rods, and an improved cylinder head. Other modifications include a new camshaft, a TD04 turbo kit with custom headers for the small block V8, Tial waste gates, a large intercooler, and MSD electronically controlled ignition system, and a Fitech 1200 EFI 1200 fuel injection system.
Its automatic transmission is a TH350 three-speed with a custom torque converter, a manual shift kit, and a custom prop shaft. The rear axle is a nine-inch Ford unit, and the suspension consists of an unspecified make of coilovers on all four corners, as well as disk brakes all around.
This 1999 Camaro ran 8.80 at the Santa Pod racetrack in the United Kingdom, where the vehicle is currently located. As you can observe, it is a left-hand-drive example, so it can be used in Europe or the U.S. without any hassle. Mind you, it does depend on how relaxed the inspection process will be, so keep that in mind before getting one.
Its owner has retained the stock headlights, dashboard, turn signals, tail lights, and everything else it needs to drive on public roads, and the vehicle managed to pass its MOT test, which means that it can be driven on the street, but you might want to stick to the track with a full rollcage, harness, and racing seat, though.
As the advertisement notes, the MOT is still valid, and the vehicle can be driven on the street if the wastegate gets a lighter spring, which will keep the boost a bit lower than the current one does.
The asking price is GBP 21,500 (ca. $28,857), which means about $24 per horsepower if it does provide the claimed power.
