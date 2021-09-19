VW Beetle Gets Catfished, Could Swallow Four Adults in One Go

Volkswagen has milked the Beetle until two years ago, when they finally decided to pull the plug on it. The last generation was sketched by the famous Walter de Silva, whom you may know for signing the Lamborghini Egoista, Volkswagen CC, Alfa Romeo 147 and many other models.
Now, this isn’t the Beetle A5, but its predecessor, which was known as the New Beetle. It came to life sometime between 1997 and 2011, either in Germany, Mexico or Vietnam, and has so far lived a very tumultuous life, taking the cosplaying role too seriously to the point where it might need therapy.
One does not need to be a fisherman to recognize the catfish looks, because it does have whiskers. It also has a wide mouth that doubles as the air intake for the engine, flanked by the front blinkers, and 3D fins on the doors, rear quarter panels, roof and tailgate. The rear wheels have been partially covered up in a similar manner, and the whole car has received a multi-tone grey look that further mimics the looks of the freshwater fish.
Depending on when it was done, the makeover might have costed more than the actual car that was otherwise snapped while resting on the back of a trailer. The Reddit post, which surprisingly isn’t in the ‘bad’ car mods thread, but in the ‘awesome’ one, doesn’t say anything about it, though users did compare it to other rides.
The fourth-gen Chevrolet Camaro came into discussion and so did the latest Hyundai Sonata, and third generation Ford Taurus. We’d add another Hyundai to the list, the fourth-gen Santa Fe, and wrap it up with the 370Z Nismo and its red whiskers. But what model does it remind you of? Work that keyboard in the comments section down below and share your favorite catfish recipe while you’re at it.
