2002 Chevy Camaro Made to Look Like 1969 Camaro Is Catfishing

Modern Chevrolets trying to look like classics aren't restricted to the C5 Corvette we showed you a few days ago. We just found this 2002 Camaro Convertible trying to resemble a better looking and arguably more desirable 1969 muscle car.
Catfish are a delicious animal with barbels around the mouth, but also a verb which means to deceive by assuming a false identity, a bit like this Camaro is doing. There's a popular show about people being loured into relationships by means of fictional online personas. Ironically, this particular Chevy is actually nicknamed the Catfish Camaro.
The front end appears to be entirely borrowed from one of the most beautiful muscle cars of all time. They've also gone with a black grille, a power dome in the hood, and black bull bumpers for an aggressive look.
Around the back, we also see elements from the 1969 Camaro. However, they didn't get the Coke bottle design right, plus the ratio between the length of the rear and the rest of the body is wrong. Also, that's not what a classic Camaro window is supposed to look like. Both are too long and curved.
This little abomination is currently for sale on Auto Trader, and while it's not what the average collectors would call classy, the price is quite high. Londo Auto Sales asks $49,500 for this strange combination of cars, which is roughly the same as a decent Camaro straight off the lot.
Interestingly, the listing says this is conversion #19 by the above-mentioned company, which suggests there are at least 18 more of these catfishing Camaros out there on the road. As far as specs are concerned, this one has a 5.7-liter LS1 engine probably making about 310 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque. So it's making less of each than an EcoBoost Mustang and it's probably slower too.
