Hennessey Venom 775 Ford F-150 Showcased in Heritage and Legend Liveries

If you want a street-going performance truck and you’re not happy with the current selection of regular-cab models, the aftermarket is much obliged to make your wish come true. Hennessey comes to mind with their Venom 775 package that cranks out a mighty 775 horsepower.
Pictured in Heritage and Legend specifications, the pickups in the featured video produce 685 pound-feet (nearly 929 Nm) of torque at 4,800 revolutions per minute at the crankshaft. As for rear-wheel numbers, those would be 608 hp and 505 lb-ft (685 Nm) at 5,400 revolutions per minute.
As you can tell from the whining sound these pickups make, they both feature a twin-screw blower. The Whipple 3.0-liter supercharger kit is rocking a large throttle body, a ¾ rotor pack with improved sealing, air-to-water intercooling, as well as a Crusher air system for improved airflow.
The dual-core and dual-pass intercooler bricks are complemented by a high-flow intercooler pump. Furthermore, the Coyote V8 is gifted with an upgraded fuel system, air filtration, spark plugs, and tensioner. A lightweight supercharger pulley also needs to be mentioned, along with a stainless-steel exhaust system of the cat-back variety. Given the list of hardware upgrades, Hennessey Performance Engineering also works its magic on the engine control module and the transmission control module.
Each build is tested up to 400 miles (644 kilometers) before delivery to make sure that everything is fine. Covered by three years or 36,000 miles (nearly 60,000 kilometers) of limited warranty, the Venom 775 is available in two flavors: the self-explanatory Sport Kit and Off-Road Kit.
Sport-equipped trucks feature 22-inch wheels, road tires, and a coil-over suspension lowering kit with traction bars. As for the go-anywhere variant, updates include new bumpers, an LED light bar, 20-inch wheels mounted with 35-inch rubber, and a front leveling kit for an overall lift of six inches.
