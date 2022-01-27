Ford F-Series Hits New Production Milestone: 40 Million Trucks (and Counting)

A 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor painted in Iconic Silver just rolled off the assembly line at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan. According to the Blue Oval, it’s the 40 millionth Ford F-Series truck produced since 1947.
America’s best-selling vehicle for no fewer than four decades now, the F-Series line premiered in 1947 for the 1948 model year. F-1 used to be the designation used for the half-ton pickup truck. Come 1953 when the Ford Motor Company turned 50 years old, it was renamed F-100.
As for the F-150, that variant was introduced for 1975 to circumvent federal emissions standards. Due to its slightly higher payload and commercial success, the F-150 eventually replaced the F-100 for MY84.
The F-Series usually outsells every other full-size workhorse in the United States of America. But if we combine the 2021 sales numbers for the light- and heavy-duty Silverado and Sierra, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit actually makes the most popular pickup trucks nowadays.
GM delivered 778,689 trucks in 2021, followed by 726,004 units of the F-Series and 569,388 examples of the Ram P/U. Toyota ended 2021 with only 81,959 units of the Tundra, followed by 27,406 units of the Nissan Titan.
Going forward, 2022 will be very important for the F-Series. Not only does Ford have to reclaim its rightful place in the full-size truck segment, but the half-ton lineup will be completed by the upcoming Raptor R and Lightning.
Confirmed with V8 power by none other than Ford, the Raptor R differs from the Raptor in terms of cylinder count. Instead of a twin-turbocharged V6 from the EcoBoost family, the most performance-oriented F-150 ever is expected to feature the Predator supercharged V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500.
As for the Lightning, customers are offered standard all-wheel drive, independent rear suspension, and two battery choices. Including a 1,000-pound (454-kilogram) payload, the extended-range option targets more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) between charging stops according to FoMoCo.
As for the F-150, that variant was introduced for 1975 to circumvent federal emissions standards. Due to its slightly higher payload and commercial success, the F-150 eventually replaced the F-100 for MY84.
The F-Series usually outsells every other full-size workhorse in the United States of America. But if we combine the 2021 sales numbers for the light- and heavy-duty Silverado and Sierra, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit actually makes the most popular pickup trucks nowadays.
GM delivered 778,689 trucks in 2021, followed by 726,004 units of the F-Series and 569,388 examples of the Ram P/U. Toyota ended 2021 with only 81,959 units of the Tundra, followed by 27,406 units of the Nissan Titan.
Going forward, 2022 will be very important for the F-Series. Not only does Ford have to reclaim its rightful place in the full-size truck segment, but the half-ton lineup will be completed by the upcoming Raptor R and Lightning.
Confirmed with V8 power by none other than Ford, the Raptor R differs from the Raptor in terms of cylinder count. Instead of a twin-turbocharged V6 from the EcoBoost family, the most performance-oriented F-150 ever is expected to feature the Predator supercharged V8 from the Mustang Shelby GT500.
As for the Lightning, customers are offered standard all-wheel drive, independent rear suspension, and two battery choices. Including a 1,000-pound (454-kilogram) payload, the extended-range option targets more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) between charging stops according to FoMoCo.
When you've been the best-selling truck brand for over 40 years – you're going to make a lot of trucks.?— Ford Trucks (@FordTrucks) January 27, 2022
Over 40,000,000 F-Series for U.S. customers if we're counting. #BuiltFordTough pic.twitter.com/qMSHvuyC3h