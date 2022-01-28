Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Gets Special Attention From Pirelli

The most powerful Mustang Mach-E version can now count on the tires Pirelli developed specifically for this model. The Italian manufacturer promises the new P Zero tires will make the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance sportier and more comfortable at the same time.
The tires' importance is often downplayed, although they’re the only connection between the road and the car. In case of electric vehicles, tires can make or break the whole experience, unlike what happens with an ICE model. Not only are the tires responsible for braking performances and cornering safety, but they also need to conserve energy by having the least possible rolling resistance. And because EVs are so silent, tires also need to isolate road and driving noises. Not to mention, tires for electric vehicles have to accommodate for the heftier weight.
This is why tires for electric vehicles are specially developed with all these particularities in mind, carefully balancing different characteristics to achieve the optimum result. Pirelli is one of the tire manufacturers that are known for working directly with the carmakers to develop tailor-made tires for electric vehicles. That’s why it didn’t come as a surprise Pirelli teamed up with Ford to develop a special set of tires for the most powerful electric version of the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV.
The tires come in the 245/45R20 103Y XL size with “Elect” markings on the sidewall and they promise to support the strong performance of the GT Performance version of Mustang Mach-E. The new tires offer low rolling resistance to increase driving range and reduced noise levels to improve comfort. At the same time, they cope well with the instant torque generated by electric motors and have a specific structure to support the weight of the battery-powered vehicle.
Pirelli also worked with Rivian and Lucid in the past to develop tailor-made tires for the R1T pickup truck and Air ,respectively. The effort is part of what allowed Lucid Air to be such an efficient EV, with an impressive EPA range of 520 miles.
