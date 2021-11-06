2022 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance: Instant Torque, Zero Burnouts

To find out, Straight Pipes did a performance review on the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance in Canada to find out if it could match up to its predecessors.
The Mach-E GT Performance makes an impressive 480 hp and 634 lb-ft of torque from and two electric motors. Jakub and Yuri are reviewing the GT Performance version only available in Canada. The U.S gets the Mach-E GT.
The first reaction to the Mach-E GT is it’s definitely good for a normal, fast, electric car. The Mach-E GT Performance looks a little different from the regular Mach-E, especially on the front-end. For starters, the Mach-E GT Performance exclusively comes in Cyber Orange. It comes with a darker pattern on the grill, has more openings, and features a lip kit at the bottom. The GT Performance definitely looks more aggressive than anything on Fords EV stable.
SUV with a whisper mode. Sadly, the best you can get out of these electrics is a whining motor noise. Who knows, maybe in the future Mustang lovers will go crazy over motor whine (maybe). Don't get me wrong, this crossover SUV is a beast on the track, remember, it has instant torque in reserve.
The Mach-E crossover comes with three drive modes, Whisper, Engage, and Unbridled. Each of these driving modes offers unique, finely tuned driving dynamics. While open to ridicule from Mustang V8 lovers, the Whisper mode is nothing throaty, but something comparable to Tesla’s Chill mode. If you are looking for some EV fury, turn on the Unbridled mode, and as Ford says, it’s an exhilarating experience forcing the Mach-E to run loose and wild. Engage is the “just right” of driving modes. It’s subtle but noticeable. It’s the ideal mode for maintaining specific speeds.
But wait, there’s something peculiar about the Mach-E GT Performance. It’s an all-wheel drive that comes with a dual motor. Worse, you can’t deactivate a single motor. Meaning, you can’t properly do one of the things Mustangs thrive on - burnouts! I wonder what you’d call a Mustang that doesn’t do burnouts?
The Mach-E also comes with a driver assistance feature called BlueCruise. It means that, when driving on an open marked road, the Mach-E lets the driver know it is ready to take over steering. To activate this feature, turn on lane-keep assistance and adaptive cruise control. If BlueCruise is available, a blue halo will appear over a car icon. When unavailable, a hands-on-wheel icon appears, warning the driver not to let go of the wheel. Jakub and Yuri were not fortunate enough to use this feature in their review. All open roads they used were under construction.
The Mach-E GT Performance interior is the same as the standard Mach-E, including the tall screen. However, the one in the Mach-E GT doesn’t have any glitches and errors. It also comes with Unbridled mode and a Sketch draw app that’s not available on the previous one.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance price starts at $66,623 that's closely priced to the Tesla Model Y and Audi e-Tron SUV. With all of the above in mind, would you choose the Mach-E GT performance over the two rivals?
