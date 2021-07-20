Pirelli Introduces Tires Dedicated to EVs, Lucid Air the First Car to Sport Them

Although not as talked about as other features when it comes to electric vehicles, tires play an important part in the ever-growing “green” wave. Not only are there more and more initiatives to make tires out of sustainable materials, but the biggest tire manufacturers are starting to focus on products specifically developed for EVs.
Pirelli recently announced a premiere in the industry, by introducing its first tires dedicated to electric or hybrid cars and SUVs. Since electric vehicles are known to be heavier because of the batteries’ extra weight, they require tires that can handle the extra load.
According to Pirelli, its new tires are able to withstand 20% more weight compared to standard ones, and up to 9% more weight than extra load XL tires in the same size category. The HL (high load) marking on the sidewall of the tires will indicate the upgraded capabilities, specifically introduced for electric or hybrid cars and SUVs.
The tire manufacturer also announced that the HL tires will make their debut on the Lucid Air car. Described as a “new luxury electric sedan”, the model was supposed to be launched in the spring, but the launch got delayed until later this year. For a car that promises to be no less than the world’s fastest luxury EV, and the one with the longest range, it was only natural that the tires should be equally special.
The Pirelli P ZERO for the Lucid Air are specifically designed for it, and have been developed together with Lucid, in order to meet all the requirements for this powerful car. These bespoke tires will also incorporate 2 advanced technologies.
Pirelli Elect is based on a compound with optimized grip, that can respond to the specific torque demands of an electric transmission. Plus, it increases range, thanks to the lowered rolling resistance.
On the other hand, the PNCS technology is meant to optimize comfort inside the vehicle. By using a special sound-absorbing material on the inside of the tire, this technology reduced the level of air vibrations that are transmitted to the interior of the car, which leads to a more enjoyable driving experience.
The first Pirelli HL tires will be sported by Lucid Air, when the car will make its debut, and the ones for this model will be available in 2 sizes - HL 245/35R21 99 Y XL on the front and HL 265/ 35R21 103 Y XL on the rear axle.
