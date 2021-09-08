4 Seventy Percent of Ford Bronco Buyers Are New to the Brand

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Is the Quickest Ford Ever Offered in Europe

Is this another stone through the window of the Ford Mustang legacy or have people started to warm up to an electric Mustang SUV yet? Time will tell. Not only that, but the electric crossover also got the Mach moniker, albeit linked to the letter ‘E’ for ‘electric’ instead of ‘1.’In other words, Ford has completely neglected to care about the baby boomer generation anymore, with millennials being 100 percent its target with the Mustang Mach-EThat said, Mustang purists who were all about performance were not completely forgotten, as the Mach-E also got quicker version, with the most powerful version being the GT, which as of this week is available to order in Europe as well.In fact, the 2022 ford Mustang Mach-E GT is the fastest accelerating five-seater that Ford has ever offered on the Old Continent.The model’s AC motors offer a combined output of 487 PS (480) and a monstrous 860 Nm (634 lb-ft) of torque, which even trumps even the numbers achieved by the Ford GT, a racing car for the road.The 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) sprint takes only 3.7 seconds, making it faster off the line than any other Mustang offered in Europe in history.The rear AC motor is all-new, with the oil-cooled, permanent magnet, synchronous powertrain achieving peak torque in just half a second, while the front-to-rear torque distribution can be cycled by choosing one of the three available driving modes, namely Whisper, Active and Untamed.Thanks to the standard li-ion battery with a usable 88energy capacity, the sportiest Mustang Mach-E has arange of 500 km (311 miles), which is quite impressive for its performance.The Mustang Mach-E GT starts at 72,900 Euros in Germany, with other European markets yet to reveal their starting prices.Is this another stone through the window of the Ford Mustang legacy or have people started to warm up to an electric Mustang SUV yet? Time will tell.