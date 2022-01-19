If You're Looking for the Summer, You Might Add a Classic Convertible Camaro to Your List

It makes sense to get a convertible in Alberta, Canada, since they have a lot of sunny days over there, but it also makes sense to sell it since the winter is harsh and long enough to keep the top up for way too many days.
In 1967, Chevrolet introduced the Camaro in both shapes: hardtop and convertible. Soon, the Coke bottle styling of the bodywork gathered customers' attention and resulted in high sales. The example you see here was produced in 1968, according to its VIN, in Chevrolet's Norwood plant. It was green and was not an SS version. But during the restoration process, it gained this beautiful blue color with two white stripes on it. Mind the SS 350 badges from the car; it is not an original SS version.
Inside the cabin, there are two bucket seats at the front and a bench in the rear wrapped in black vinyl. The center console with the four rectangular gauges was added during the restoration process. Don't look at the odometer since it was rolled back to zero when the new engine was installed, and another time when a new speedometer was installed, so the total mileage is unknown. Still, the seller said that the engine is about 3,325 miles (5,351 miles) since it was refurbished.
Under the hood, the car's original engine was a V8, but not the current one. This beauty sports a 350 ci powerplant fed by a carburetor at the time of selling. The powerplant sends its power to the rear wheels via a replaced axle and differential. But the good side of this story is that during the restoration process, the car received disc brakes in all corners to match the engine's performance.
The owner installed a stiffer, lower suspension kit to improve the car's handling. It also added a new set of light-alloy wheels. Yet, the seller includes the original shocks, dampers, and wheels in the package. The auction started at $1,968. So even though Bring a Trailer website announced it as a 1967 model, the Camaro's VIN says something else.
We understand that Alberta has around 312 sunny days per year, but the winter temperatures are very low. Maybe that's one of the reasons why the owner, who's known as setofmags, put it up for sale with a deadline on January 27, at 12:16 AM.
