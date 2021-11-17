1967 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible Sitting for a While No Longer Runs, Engine Not Dead

5 Modernized 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Rendering Looks Like It'd Be an Instant Classic

Chevrolet produced a little over 220,000 Camaros for the model year 1967, and unsurprisingly, the base version accounted for the lion’s share this time. 18 photos



All these answers could help increase the selling value, though, at first glance, this doesn’t necessarily seem to be a problem. The auction has already received close to 30 bids, with the top offer at the time of writing already reaching $7,000. The bidding wars are projected to come to an end in a little over 5 days. On the other hand, both the RS and the SS sold very well, though, on the other hand, only a few people decided to go for a Z28 in 1967.As a result, Chevrolet sold close to 65,000 units of the Camaro RS, with the SS output accounting for some 34,400 cars. The Z28 treatment ended up being installed on just 602 Camaros this year.What we have here is a standard Camaro convertible powered by a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 engine, though right now, there’s a chance you won’t be happy with what’s happening under the hood. This is because the small block is no longer running, though eBay seller codonnell26 says it still turns over by hand.In other words, there’s still life in this V8, so with a little luck, it can still be saved.Other than that, we don’t know much about the car. The body looks pretty well, and this seems to suggest the Camaro has already received a mild restoration, likely including a paint job as well. The floors might also require some work, but on the other hand, the rust doesn’t seem to be a big concern on this Camaro.Unfortunately, this Camaro fails to answer the essential questions. Has the car ever been restored? Is everything inside and outside still original? Is the engine the one that was originally installed by Chevrolet back in 1967 when it built the car?All these answers could help increase the selling value, though, at first glance, this doesn’t necessarily seem to be a problem. The auction has already received close to 30 bids, with the top offer at the time of writing already reaching $7,000. The bidding wars are projected to come to an end in a little over 5 days.

