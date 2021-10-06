1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS Barn Find Is So Rare You Shouldn’t Mind the Rust

5 Rusty, Family-Owned 1968 Chevrolet Camaro RS Is All About What’s Under the Hood

Whenever it comes to classic cars, people typically look at a six-cylinder engine just like a kid looks at a bowl of soup when they know there’s cake in the fridge, but in the case of this Camaro , the L6 unit under the hood actually contributes to a mix that you can rarely find these days. 18 photos







The Camaro was available with both six-cylinder and V8 engines, and needless to say, those who wanted a boost of adrenaline went for the latter.



However, one of the rarest combinations for the model year 1968 was a Camaro convertible powered by a six-cylinder engine, as this configuration ended up being used on just 3,513 units.



And one of them is right here in front of your eyes, as eBay seller



As you can easily figure out with a quick look at the photos in the gallery, the Camaro doesn’t come in the best shape, though the good news is the engine still starts and runs if you put gas directly in the carburetor. The transmission also seems to be in a working condition, the seller says.



The rust on the body, however, is worrying, to say the least, and the huge holes in the floors and in the trunk would require massive patches.



