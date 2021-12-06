All-Original 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS Comes Out of Hiding in Mind-Blowing Condition

Chevrolet produced close to 221,000 Camaros for the model year 1967, and just as expected, the base version accounted for the biggest part of the output.
Over 121,000 units were dressed as base Camaros, and this makes perfect sense, as they were the most affordable and sported just the right package for anyone looking for a daily driver.
On the other hand, nearly 65,000 Camaros rolled off the assembly lines as RS-branded models, while the SS package was installed on close to 35,000 units. The Z28 version was produced in rather limited numbers, with only a little over 600 such Camaros getting to see the daylight.
The Camaro SS that we have here is a true testament to the model year 1967. And it all happens for a very simple reason.
Everything is original, unmolested, untouched, you name it.
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS has pretty much everything you’d expect to find on a true survivor. First of all, the paint you see on the car is still the original one, and while it’s not mint-perfect, it’s still better than what you typically find on a classic in the first place.
There are a few blemishes here and there, and eBay seller waterpointemc says they only affect the paint surface, with absolutely no spot of rust. This makes perfect sense, as the car has clearly been babied its entire life. Most likely, the vehicle has been stored in a garage away from snow and rain, and you can easily tell that whoever owned this Camaro knew exactly what they were doing.
And speaking of owners, there has only been one during its entire life. The eBay seller says this is a female-owned Camaro that was purchased new from a Chevrolet dealership and then properly babied to retain its tip-top shape.
The matching number engine is still in the car, and there’s no doubt you’ll like what you’ll find under the hood. This Camaro was born with an L35 396 (6.4-liter) V8 that’s still starting and running just like a new engine. Needless to say, it has never been rebuilt, and the seller guarantees it’s a perfect 10.
Clearly, a Camaro SS in such a beautiful condition is the kind of survivor that you don’t come across too often. Indeed, the paint might still require a few super-minor touches here and there if what you want is showroom quality, but other than that, the overall share of the car is impressive, to say the least.
As a result, this Camaro is really priced accordingly, as the seller expects to get $68,500 for it. The Make Offer button on the eBay listing has also been enabled if someone else is interested in another deal.
On the other hand, nearly 65,000 Camaros rolled off the assembly lines as RS-branded models, while the SS package was installed on close to 35,000 units. The Z28 version was produced in rather limited numbers, with only a little over 600 such Camaros getting to see the daylight.
The Camaro SS that we have here is a true testament to the model year 1967. And it all happens for a very simple reason.
Everything is original, unmolested, untouched, you name it.
This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS has pretty much everything you’d expect to find on a true survivor. First of all, the paint you see on the car is still the original one, and while it’s not mint-perfect, it’s still better than what you typically find on a classic in the first place.
There are a few blemishes here and there, and eBay seller waterpointemc says they only affect the paint surface, with absolutely no spot of rust. This makes perfect sense, as the car has clearly been babied its entire life. Most likely, the vehicle has been stored in a garage away from snow and rain, and you can easily tell that whoever owned this Camaro knew exactly what they were doing.
And speaking of owners, there has only been one during its entire life. The eBay seller says this is a female-owned Camaro that was purchased new from a Chevrolet dealership and then properly babied to retain its tip-top shape.
The matching number engine is still in the car, and there’s no doubt you’ll like what you’ll find under the hood. This Camaro was born with an L35 396 (6.4-liter) V8 that’s still starting and running just like a new engine. Needless to say, it has never been rebuilt, and the seller guarantees it’s a perfect 10.
Clearly, a Camaro SS in such a beautiful condition is the kind of survivor that you don’t come across too often. Indeed, the paint might still require a few super-minor touches here and there if what you want is showroom quality, but other than that, the overall share of the car is impressive, to say the least.
As a result, this Camaro is really priced accordingly, as the seller expects to get $68,500 for it. The Make Offer button on the eBay listing has also been enabled if someone else is interested in another deal.