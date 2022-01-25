“Bumble Bee” Camaro Joins Blower Gang in Mad Max/Transformers CGI on Steroids

Even though a screaming yellow Chevy Camaro is something that would stand out in a crowd, sometimes that’s not enough. As such, people might add so many references we are afraid to blink or miss one...
Right now, General Motors’ sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro pony/muscle car is quite obviously in a world of pain. The ubiquitous Ford Mustang not only sits high above its traditional rival in the sales charts. But even the old Dodge Challenger has managed to snatch the crown after an incredible 2021 performance!
Now, that does not mean anyone should abandon the ‘Maro. Instead, it would be wise to give it all the support one can muster, just to make sure that GM might allow it another fighting chance. Well, or at least give it a virtual helping hand. A crazy one, if you are Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media.
Fans of his digital creations know very well that his style is a little unhinged. In the best conceivable way, though. And after playing with the Mopar competition to imagine either a blown, modern Kustom Kulture “Bubble Top Kitty” or a Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker with a matching Tri-Five-style custom trailer, it’s time for yet another GM attack.
This time around, the Camaro did not transform into something else – such as a modern Buick GSX Stage 1, although it’s just as yellow. Instead, the author wanted to reference as many popular culture ideas as possible into just one car. Hence the “Bumble Bee” nickname and Transformers body decal.
Along with the “Blower Gang” joint task force hint. That one serves as a modern-to-old-school link between the contemporary slammed widebody Camaro and the Scott Super Slot blower head assembly. A nice little callback to a black, supercharged 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT 351. Aka the infamous Mad Max V8 Interceptor Pursuit Special.
