1968 Chevrolet Camaro Stored for Years Looks Fixable, It Won’t Be Easy

Most of the Camaros that ended up seeing the daylight for the model year 1968 came with the base package, as Chevrolet built over 159,000 such units.
The RS, on the other hand, made its way to nearly 41,000 units, while the SS was much rarer with approximately 27,900 units. The Z28 was the gem that only the luckiest ended up buying, with the official production numbers indicating an output of just 7,199 cars for this model year.
The Camaro that we have here was born as a base unit, but on the other hand, it continues to be a very solid example that’s waiting for a full restoration.
Anyone can figure out this Camaro doesn’t necessarily flex a tip-top shape, but this isn’t really a surprise. The car has most likely spent years sitting in the same place, with eBay seller dennis*spike explaining the Camaro was running before it was moved to storage.
Coming with a small-block engine and an automatic transmission, this Camaro is a project car waiting to be discovered, as lots of essential details are missing. Right now, we still don’t know if the engine is running or not and if everything is still there – the seller claims this Camaro “is complete,” but on the other hand, they say “everything you see, you get,” and some parts are missing.
Including the front grille and others, that is, so right now, the best option is to just go check out this Camaro in person to better figure out if it needs any massive fixes.
Parked in Long Island, this Camaro looks fixable, but on the other hand, such a project won’t be easy. And it won’t be cheap either, so the final selling price is playing a very key role for any potential buyer.
The bidding is currently at $4,550, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked. The seller has enabled a Buy it Now price of $6,500, so there’s a chance the reserve isn’t very far from the top bid.
