1967 Chevrolet Camaro Restomod Packs 650 HP, Custom Looks and God Tier Status

Is it wrong to say that the first-generation Chevrolet Camaro is a lot more desirable as a restomod than it would be if restored to its original condition? Let’s face it, this pony car could never match its Ford-badged rival in terms of popularity, which is why mint condition early models won’t set you back as much as what you’d have to spend on a Mustang.
However, we’ve seen a great deal of first-gen Camaro restomods and they can be a 10/10 as far as desirability. This one, though, is probably an 11/10.
It is a 1967 model, built especially for the 2017 SEMA Show by Ironworks Speed & Kustom. It is now getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer and bumper to bumper, it’s one of the most beautiful modded classics we’ve ever seen.
The exterior is finished in white and comes with a custom rear quarter panel featuring exhaust cut-outs, a custom vented hood, a billet rear spoiler with exposed hardware, custom grille, flush-fit front and rear windows, new front spoiler, chrome bumpers and door handles, LED headlights and taillights, plus 3D printed mirrors with integrated turn signals.
The Forgeline RB1 wheels measure 19-inches in diameter and are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires, measuring 305/30 at the front and 325/30 at the rear. The car also comes with a Speedtech Performance suspension and RideTech single adjustable coilovers.
Moving on to the interior, it has been thoroughly modified where it now features a white floor, black leather upholstery, Corbeau carbon fiber racing seats with houndstooth inserts, climate control, power windows, leather door handle straps, custom trim and an integrated roll cage, among other things.
As for performance, under the hood sits a 6.2-liter LT4 Chevy Performance V8 crate engine with a 1.7-liter Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger. It produces 650 hp (659 ps) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, with everything going to the rear wheels via a Bowler Performance six-speed manual gearbox.
