Turbo Silverado Drags 'Vette, Camaro, 2JZ Tacoma, Gaps Them All. Until It Doesn't

One of the many reasons people all around America (and other regions) love quarter-mile racing is that we can always expect the unexpected. Well, with a caveat. Once a vehicle comes into focus, we already know there is something amiss.
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube is always on point to bring us some of the coolest brawls on prepped surfaces. And one of its latest videos (as of February 17th, 2022) awards us with very cool action at Bradenton Motorsports Park in Bradenton, Florida. As well as Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Florida.
The camera focus (which is not too murky this time, as most brawls took place under broad daylight) is on an unsuspecting gray Chevrolet Silverado. However, since the description mentions from the get-go we are dealing with a turbocharged build, we are pretty sure this sleeper truck is onto greatness.
And everything is well put into perspective during the initial skirmish with a GMC sport-utility. One which did not even have a chance to pass the Christmas tree before the Silverado was already melting towards the horizon. Well, you get the poetic license: it is absolute 10.49s vs. 13.61s destruction.
Next up, from the 0:31 mark, comes the only pass from Gainesville. The Silverado lines up with a beautiful crimson and stripes second-generation Chevy Camaro. The vintage muscle is not just show and no go, and it almost keeps up with the sleeper truck. However, the result speaks for itself: 10.55s (Silverado) vs. 10.81s (Camaro).
Back at Bradenton from the 0:55 mark, there’s almost identical action with a slightly more contemporary C6 Chevy Corvette. One thing of notice is that after every brawl, the Silverado keeps improving its game. Hence, the 10.26s victory against “America’s sports car” 10.82s pass. And it was all for a nightly greater cause.
The last pass in the video embedded below is a dark piece of action against a 2JZ-swapped Toyota Tacoma. Well, as it turns out, Silverado’s great 9.98s result did not prove enough on this 9.88s occasion...
