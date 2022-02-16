Ain't No Audi Quick Enough to Put the Tesla Model S Plaid in the Obituaries

Your 10-second Audi may be worthy of a video, perhaps accompanied by a short paragraph to highlight what’s special about it, but it is definitely no match to the Tesla Model S Plaid.
This was a lesson learned the hard way by several Audi owners at the Bradenton Motorsports Park in Florida, apparently just a few days ago, who believed they could teach the electric hyper sedan an important lesson about fast takeoffs, and insane straight-line accelerations.
But they didn’t, because it was the Tesla Model S Plaid that crossed the finish line first, proving once again that it is a force to be reckoned with. The zero-emission model ran around nine and a half seconds against its ad-hoc rivals in the quarter-mile carnage that should’ve been stopped by throwing in the towel.
It does require some prepping in order for the battery-electric four-door to perform the perfect takeoff, and a special resin on the asphalt to increase traction. But once nailed, it will complete the course in just a hair over 9 seconds. You may remember one particular example that ran 9.08 seconds, with a 154.10 mph (248 kph) exit speed, last summer, setting a new world record back then.
However, that was simply shattered by the Rimac Nevera, an electric hypercar with a combined 1,914 horsepower on tap, capable of hitting the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in an amazing 1.85 seconds. The Croatian beast is currently the quarter-mile record holder for production cars, with 8.582 seconds, at 167.51 mph (269.58 mph).
As for the Tesla Model S Plaid depicted on video down below, it was owned by the guy behind the ‘Tesla Plaid’ YouTube channel, who parted ways with it, and had the new owner behind the wheel. Now, enough babbling, as this is the part where we invite you to scroll down and watch the carnage for yourselves.
