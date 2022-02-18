New Altitude Package Joins the 2022 Jeep Compass Family Stateside

Subsequent to last year’s unveiling, Jeep has now expanded the facelifted Compass family with yet another option, dubbed the Altitude Package.
Joining the (RED) Special Edition, also unveiled in 2021, albeit to fight against the global pandemic and AIDS, the new Altitude Package for the 2022 Jeep Compass is already up for grabs in the United States, carrying an MSRP of $1,645.
Some of the defining features comprise the unique glossy black exterior accents and logos, as well as a black-finished roof and bright exhaust tip. It brings 18-inch aluminum wheels, with a glossy black look, as well as cloth/vinyl seats in black, with identically-colored stitching and a premium-wrapped steering wheel. The black headliner and piano black accents are included as well, together with the active lane management system, blind-spot monitoring, and active braking
“The 2022 Jeep Compass ushered in new levels of comfort and functionality. Its legendary 4x4 capability remains at its core, while the stunning, all-new handcrafted interior and advanced technologies attract buyers who want an even more custom look,” said the brand’s local chief, and senior VP, Jim Morrison. “We’re taking Compass to another level with the new Altitude Package, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the trails and on the streets.”
Also on sale in the United States and Canada as of recently, the 2022 Compass (RED) Edition builds on the Limited trim level. It features a Redline Pearl Coat exterior paint finish, body-colored roof, lower cladding, and 19-inch aluminum wheels. Inside, this version gets front sports seats, black leather upholstery, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dedicated (RED) badging.
Both the Compass Altitude 4x4 and the Compass (RED) 4x4 have standard Selec-Terrain traction management system, with three modes named Auto, Snow, and Sand/Mud, to optimize driving in each given scenario.
