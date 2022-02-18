New Altitude Package Joins the 2022 Jeep Compass Family Stateside

More on this:

1 2022 Jeep Compass Goes Crazy on Trims, Prices Go Up a Bit for New Model Year

2 Jeep, Ram, Fiat Unveil (RED) Special Editions and Also Pledge Millions to Charity

3 2022 Jeep Compass MSRP Revealed, Facelifted SUV Retails From $24,995

4 2022 Jeep Compass for the U.S. Market Shows Off Minor Facelift

5 2022 Jeep Compass: Is This the Coolest Shape of a Gadget-Era Jeep So Far?