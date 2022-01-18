1970 Ford Torino Cobra Is a Rare Gem with 429 Cobra Jet Muscle Under the Hood

Sales of the Ford Torino were once again on the rise back in 1970, and it goes without saying the GT and the Cobra versions were the ones that most people were drooling over.
Getting your hands on a Cobra, however, wasn’t by any means easy. Ford ended up building only a little over 7,600 units, all of them using the 2-door Sports Roof body style.
While the 429 Cobra Jet engine was obviously the thing that everybody loved, the Torino Cobra came with all kinds of upgrades that turned it into a little monster. For example, it was equipped with a so-called Competition Suspension system, a racing black hood, Cobra decals, special snake emblems on the door panels, and optional 15-inch Magnum 500 rims.
All Torino Cobra models were equipped with 4-speed transmissions.
One of the few Torino Cobras still around these days is right here in front of your eyes, though as anyone can easily tell, it’s not necessarily in the tip-top shape such a gem truly deserves.
The car continues to sport the magic combo (the 429/7.0-liter V8 paired with a 4-speed transmission), but on the other hand, eBay seller dickscottford says they’re not sure this is still the original engine. Without a doubt, this is a little bit concerning for a collector who’d want to fully restore the Torino Cobra to factory specifications.
However, any potential customer can go see the car in person in Mexia, Texas, where it’s currently parked and waiting for a restoration.
The overall condition of this Cobra is pretty good, with no deadly rust, so while the restoration process itself will be challenging, there’s no doubt about this; it’s totally doable.
But what’s also very challenging is buying the car in the first place. This Cobra has become an Internet sensation lately, as the auction has already received no more, no less than 41 bids. The top offer at the time of writing is $14,300, and given it’s a no-reserve auction, whoever sends the top bid can take the Cobra home.
While the 429 Cobra Jet engine was obviously the thing that everybody loved, the Torino Cobra came with all kinds of upgrades that turned it into a little monster. For example, it was equipped with a so-called Competition Suspension system, a racing black hood, Cobra decals, special snake emblems on the door panels, and optional 15-inch Magnum 500 rims.
All Torino Cobra models were equipped with 4-speed transmissions.
One of the few Torino Cobras still around these days is right here in front of your eyes, though as anyone can easily tell, it’s not necessarily in the tip-top shape such a gem truly deserves.
The car continues to sport the magic combo (the 429/7.0-liter V8 paired with a 4-speed transmission), but on the other hand, eBay seller dickscottford says they’re not sure this is still the original engine. Without a doubt, this is a little bit concerning for a collector who’d want to fully restore the Torino Cobra to factory specifications.
However, any potential customer can go see the car in person in Mexia, Texas, where it’s currently parked and waiting for a restoration.
The overall condition of this Cobra is pretty good, with no deadly rust, so while the restoration process itself will be challenging, there’s no doubt about this; it’s totally doable.
But what’s also very challenging is buying the car in the first place. This Cobra has become an Internet sensation lately, as the auction has already received no more, no less than 41 bids. The top offer at the time of writing is $14,300, and given it’s a no-reserve auction, whoever sends the top bid can take the Cobra home.