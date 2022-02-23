1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Abandoned for Years Is Ready to Prove the Humanity Wrong

The total production of the 1969 Camaro came down to a little over 243,000 units, and needless to say, the base unit was obviously the most popular, as it accounted for over 150,000 cars.
The RS, on the other hand, was the second most popular configuration with approximately 37,800 Camaros, while the SS was very close with nearly 35,000 units. The production of the Z28 also increased from the previous year, reaching 20,300 cars in 1969 (up from 7,200 in 1968).
The Camaro we have here was born as (and continues to be a pretty solid) SS, though it’s fairly clear from the photos it’s not really enjoying the time of its life. The SS has been sitting for several years, eBay seller jerrygn323 explains, and this means you should be ready for some metal repairs as well.
On the other hand, this Chevrolet Camaro doesn’t come in such a terrible condition anyway. The floors are said to be rather solid, and the only rust can be seen on the quarter panels and the lower fenders. At first glance, dealing with this limited amount of rust shouldn’t be such a major pain in the neck, but it should be on the priority list for whoever ends up buying the car anyway.
As for the engine under the hood, the Camaro comes with the matching-numbers 350 (5.7-liter) V8 it was born with. Paired with a 4-speed manual transmission, the car appears to be in a coma, but unfortunately, we don’t know if it’s locked up from sitting or if it still turns over.
At the end of the day, this Camaro still looks pretty solid for a car that’s been sitting alone for several years, so with a few fixes and a working engine, it’s ready to prove the humanity it should never be abandoned in long-term storage.
Giving it a second chance, however, is unlikely to be affordable, as the bidding is already getting close to $10,000, with no less than 6 days left until the auction comes to an end.
