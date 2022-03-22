One Owner '68 Camaro With No Reserve Is Something You Might Want To Take a Look

While many first-generation Camaros are restored to perfection or modified to fit into the ten-second limit for a quarter-mile, others are just gracefully showing their age, with some wear and tear on the bodywork and the interior. These are the cars that tell a story about their owners.
While we saw a lot of restored or modified first-generation Camaros, we can't pass over a vehicle that aged well since it was cared for its entire life by the same person who peeled off the windows sticker back in 1968. But the age left some marks on this Butternut Yellow Camaro.
This car doesn't have the most powerful drivetrain for 1968. It's not even an SS version, not to mention a Z28. But it has the patina that no shop could make. That made it unique. Maybe the little rust under the black vinyl top might concern the next owner, or perhaps some surface rust the car will make some people back up a little. But at the end of the day, a true survivor cannot look spotless, especially if it's a 54-year-old vehicle. Interestingly, though, those hockey-stick stripes are still looking great.
Despite its age, the interior also looks decent. It's hard to believe that the car sports the original upholstery, yet the seller didn't say anything about a refurbish. But, considering that the seller got this car as a graduation present, it might have seen a lot in its existence. There are some tears in the carpeting on the driver's floor and on the passenger side, as well as on the driver's seat. The steering wheel fronts a 120 mph (194 kph) speedometer and an odometer showing 26k miles (42,000 km), but the total mileage is unknown.
The car left the factory in April 1968, and it is powered by the same 327 engine that's under the hood right now, but it was restored in 1990. It is mated to a two-speed automatic transmission and sends the power to the rear wheels via an unspecified differential. The seller, jfclemson, has the car from Aurora, Oregon, and if you want to see it by yourself, you should go there and take a look at it. But you'd better arrive there before the auction closes, on March 29. Most importantly, the highest bidder will get the car since there is no reserve for this 1968 all-original Camaro.
